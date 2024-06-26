Onar, Inc.: Onar Group Goes Public via Strategic Reverse Merger with Reliant Holdings Inc.

Onar (pronounced "Honor"), formerly Integrum Worldwide, a marketing agency group, announces a reverse merger with Reliant Holdings Inc. This marks a significant step forward in Onar's path toward substantial growth and market prominence.

Key Details:

Completion Date: June 17, 2024

Ticker Symbol: Onar will trade under the ticker symbol RELT on the OTCQB market.

Ownership Transition: Reliant Holdings Inc. acquired 100% of Onar's assets and has been rebranded as Onar.

Leadership Changes:

Outgoing CEO: Elijah May resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President of Reliant Holdings Inc. on June 13, 2024.

Incoming CEO: Claude Zdanow, owner of Mount Olympus Ventures Inc., has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Onar, marking a pivotal change in control and strategic direction.

Control Basis: Claude Zdanow's appointment as a director and acquisition of 100% of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock through a $400,000 stock purchase agreement.

Onar's reverse merger with Reliant Holdings Inc. positions it to capitalize on the robust growth forecasted in the advertising and marketing industry. The total global advertising and marketing spending is projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2024. This growth is driven by digital advertising, which is expected to reach $442.6 billion, accounting for 58.8% of the total spend. Significant events such as the US presidential election and UEFA EURO 2024 are contributing to this surge. Other media, including TV, cinema, and out-of-home advertising, will also see growth, although print advertising is expected to decline.

Claude Zdanow, CEO of Onar, commented, "The reverse merger with Reliant Holdings is a critical first step in our strategic roll-up of online marketing companies. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Onar is positioned to revolutionize marketing strategies, enabling precise customer segmentation, predictive analytics, and personalized content. This integration enhances our ability to serve diverse clients and drive significant growth."

Why This Matters:

Diverse Subsidiaries and Services: Onar encompasses a portfolio of specialized marketing agencies through its subsidiaries:

Chalk: Provides cutting-edge educational content and tools for schools and educators, enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

VMed: Specializes in telemedicine and digital health solutions, offering innovative healthcare services and technology.

Storia: Delivers powerful storytelling and content creation services, helping brands connect with their audiences through compelling narratives.

Market Potential: The global digital marketing market is projected to reach $786.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%. Onar's diverse service offerings and strong industry connections position it to capitalize on this growth. The company serves over two dozen clients, including public companies.

Global Reach: Onar's presence spans Miami, Los Angeles, Nashville, and international teams in India, Canada, the Far East, and Central and South America. This global footprint enables Onar to deliver best-in-class marketing solutions to a wide array of clients.

About Onar: Onar, formerly Integrum Worldwide, is a collective of specialized marketing agencies providing comprehensive solutions in branding, digital marketing, and experiential marketing. The company focuses on middle and upper-market clients, delivering scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions. Onar's global reach ensures best-in-class results for its clients, driven by a mission to serve with honor and candor.

For further details, refer to our 8-K filing.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Onar's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations and expansion. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, and changes in economic conditions. Onar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact: Brad LIR/Corporate Communications

Onarmedia@onar.com

www.onar.com

SOURCE: Onar, Inc.

