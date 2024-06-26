Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
WKN: A2ATYC | ISIN: SE0008966295 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2024 15:58 Uhr
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Flerie AB

At the request of Flerie AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June 27, 2024, the shares will
be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on June 26, 2024.

Short name:   Flerie   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0008966295
----------------------------
Order book ID: 127479   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
