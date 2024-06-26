Modular Automation Market worth $7.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modular Automation Market is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2024 to USD 7.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market's growth is propelled by increasing demand for flexible manufacturing processes, cost efficiency, and the ability to quickly adapt to changing production needs. Technological advances and the push for Industry 4.0 integration are also driving adoption.

Modular Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 4.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 7.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Mobility, Component, End-user Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Addressing sustainability concerns in product development Key Market Opportunities Integration opportunities within Industry 4.0 Key Market Drivers Technological advancements driving innovation

Modular Distributed Control Systems by Mobility to grow at the highest CAGR.

Modular Distributed Control Systems (DCS) by mobility are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These systems offer advanced capabilities for managing and controlling complex industrial processes with enhanced flexibility and scalability. By decentralizing control functions and distributing them across various modules, modular DCS can be tailored to specific application needs, improving system reliability and efficiency.

Robot Controllers for Hardware, by type to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Robot controllers are essential for the precise operation and coordination of robotic systems, enabling tasks ranging from simple automation to complex, multi-axis movements. They provide critical functionalities such as real-time processing, motion control, and seamless integration with other automation components. efficiency. The growing adoption of robotics across various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics drives the demand for advanced robot controllers. As companies strive for higher efficiency, productivity, and flexibility in their operations, the market for robot controllers is set to expand significantly, securing its position as the leading hardware type in modular automation.

Modular automation in North America holds the second highest market.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the second-highest market share in the modular automation industry. This region benefits from a robust industrial base, advanced technological infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development. Industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, and electronics are increasingly adopting modular automation to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and maintain competitive advantages.

Key Players

The Modular Automation Companies includes significant Tier I and II players like ABB (Switzerland), Festo Inc. (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), HIMA (Germany), and others. These players have a strong market presence in various North American, European, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.

