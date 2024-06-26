NIX Wins International Programme of the Year at GSA Awards 2024

Award Highlights NIX's Excellence in Strategic Sourcing and Innovation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / NIX has been honored with the International Programme of the Year award at the 2024 Global Sourcing Association (GSA) Awards. This accolade highlights NIX's commitment to excellence in strategic sourcing and innovation.

NIX Wins Prestigious International Programme of the Year at GSA Awards 2024

The International Programme of the Year category recognizes buy-side, service provider, and support services utilizing offshore delivery teams or organizations. It honors projects delivering significant initial and ongoing business value through best practices and continuous service innovation.

GSA council members rigorously judged submissions based on five key criteria:

Strategy

Partnership Approach

Best Practice & Governance

Innovation

Benefits Realisation

"This industry continues to amaze me with the innovative and highly transformative programs undertaken by partnerships worldwide. The caliber of submissions continues to improve year on year, and as a result of these awards, we have a fantastic new repository of examples of best practice," said Kerry Hallard, Global Sourcing Association CEO.

Peter Kunkli, Software Solution Consultant at NIX, who attended the ceremony and received the award, expressed his gratitude: "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have been the one to accept this award on behalf of the entire NIX team. This recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication. Let's continue to reach new heights together."

Winning this award positions NIX as a reliable tech partner capable of delivering high-value international projects. It underscores NIX's dedication to:

Delivering Business Value: Providing solutions that generate significant business value, addressing unique client challenges and opportunities.

Ensuring clients benefit from the latest advancements in technology and best practices.

Ensuring clients benefit from the latest advancements in technology and best practices. Building Strong Partnerships: Prioritizing lasting relationships with clients to achieve their strategic objectives.

Looking ahead, NIX remains focused on delivering exceptional tech solutions and driving business success for clients worldwide. This recognition reinforces NIX's status as an industry leader known for excellence and innovation.

About NIX

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3,000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company already successfully delivered 3,500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more.

About GSA

The GSA is a social enterprise representing the people, businesses and communities working in and around the technology and business services sector, an industry employing more than 100 million people globally. Trusted by sourcing professionals for 35 years, we sit at the intersection between buyers, vendors and advisors at the heart of the global partnering and collaboration ecosystem.

