Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Tourism Research - Now Offered by Visited App

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Visited travel app, which is owned by Arriving In High Heels Corp., now offers customized travel market research. Visited has travelers' data on where they have been, where they want to go and what they like to do while abroad. Market research in the travel and tourism industry is often done by having people fill out surveys. Visited eliminates the need for lengthy survey questions by getting unbiased data from users directly.

Visited has data on users' actual travel habits" where they want to go, what destinations they're visiting the most and what experiences are most popular by unique users. Visited can also provide customized insights by asking users specific questions or even help with brand awareness research. Since Visited users are not stuck filling out dozens of questions, they can answer in an unbiased way.

The Visited app has currently over two million downloads, with the majority of users using iOS devices. They have been to an average of 15 countries, and others are in the middle of their travel journey. Travel lists that are based on travel categories or experiences have over 150 special categories, including hotel chains, cruise ships, art museums and more.

"We are disrupting the travel research industry by offering a way to get to the insight and answer the questions that matter to the client, without asking the same panel the same questions," said Anna Kayfitz.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company that is behind the Visited app. The Visited app was created for the purpose of keeping track of a user's travel and bucket list. It has expanded into travel planning by adding destinations of interest based on travel lists. The app was developed by data-driven travelers and has important insights into the number of countries a traveler has been to and what percentage of their personal travel journey they are on, as well as many other travel stats.

