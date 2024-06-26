Audio Boosts Memorability and Engagement of Advertisements, Voices Study Finds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Today, Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, published Sound On: The Power of Audio When Building a Brand, a report analyzing how audio impacts viewers' engagement with advertisements, their perception of branded social media content, and how social media users interact with audio on online platforms.

After surveying 1,000 Americans, the report found that ads with audio are significantly more engaging (67%) and significantly more memorable (73%) compared to ads without. It also discovered that audio in advertisements greatly increases the likelihood of strong brand recall: when asked to recall audio elements from ads, 84% of respondents said they feel they can easily associate the audio from the ads with the brand itself. Finally, just under 70% of respondents said they consider audio to be a key element of a brand's identity.

"Knowing how powerful audio is in building brand recognition and memorability, it's a no-brainer for brands to strategically incorporate it into their branding efforts," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications at Voices. "Especially in a social media landscape that's so focused on short form videos and trending sounds, understanding how audio works hand-in-hand with social media will do wonders for content strategy."

Other key findings from the report include:

YouTube and TikTok are sound dominant: 77% of YouTube users and 62% of TikTok users say that the sound is on all or most of the time when using that platform. In contrast, LinkedIn and Reddit are all about quiet consumption: 71% of LinkedIn users and 59% of Reddit users say they rarely or never turn sound on while using these platforms.

77% of YouTube users and 62% of TikTok users say that the sound is on all or most of the time when using that platform. In contrast, LinkedIn and Reddit are all about quiet consumption: 71% of LinkedIn users and 59% of Reddit users say they rarely or never turn sound on while using these platforms. Brands can be trendy too: 27% of respondents say branded content that uses trending or shareable audio is more engaging than content that doesn't use trending or shareable audio, and nearly a third (32%) of respondents said they enjoy seeing brands hop on social media trends, as long as the content is still true to the brand.

27% of respondents say branded content that uses trending or shareable audio is more engaging than content that doesn't use trending or shareable audio, and nearly a third (32%) of respondents said they enjoy seeing brands hop on social media trends, as long as the content is still true to the brand. Good use of audio makes for shareable content: More than half (57%) of respondents said they've shared or reposted videos specifically because of its audio. When asked why they shared that content, respondents said because the audio was entertaining and made the video entertaining (32%), the audio contained music they really enjoyed (25%), or they simply liked the audio clip itself (23%).

The full report can be read here: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/audio-branding. For more insights into the world of voice over, visit Voices at: https://www.voices.com.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

Contact Information

Patrice Aldave

PR Specialist

patrice.aldave@voices.com

519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on newswire.com.