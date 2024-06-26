ICS.cx Becomes Only NICE Partner to Host WFM in the Cloud

NICE WFM in the ICS Cloud speeds implementation and reduces costs by 25%.??

MEDFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / ICS.cx, a customer experience technology integrator, is the only NICE Partner to host the NICE Workforce Management (WFM) platform in the cloud. NICE WFM uses AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations.









NICE WFM in the ICS Cloud reduces customer experience costs by automating time-consuming processes and minimizing administration. The ICS Cloud eliminates costs for OS, database, servers, upgrades, and the internal resources required to support on-premise solutions. The ICS Cloud can save companies 25% of the cost of on-premise installations over three years.

The ICS Cloud is faster to implement than on-premise WFM solutions because it requires no additional hardware and installation.

NICE WFM in the ICS Cloud improves forecasting, scheduling and employee engagement. The new Version 8.0 introduces integration into Human Resources Systems including UKG (United Kronos Group), Workday and ServiceNow.

ICS.cx has been a NICE cloud partner since 2015 and has full NICE Cloud and ISO 27001 certifications. The ICS.cx Cloud is SOC2-compliant.

The ICS Cloud is supported by the ICS 24/7 Onshore U.S. Support Team. Ninety-five percent of cases are resolved by ICS, which guarantees "4-Nine Uptime" (99.99%) - only 52.56 minutes of unplanned downtime per server per year.

About ICS.cx??

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 6,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx has the knowledge to reduce operational costs, improve productivity, and contribute to a company's brand value. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions.??

