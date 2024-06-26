Global Buttermilk Powder Market Projected to Exceed USD 3.8 billion Valuation by 2034 amidst Changing Consumer Preferences for Extended Shelf Life Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global buttermilk powder market is experiencing growth as health-conscious consumers seek nutritious alternatives. This trend is driving increased demand and expanding the market for buttermilk powder.

NEWARK, Del., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global buttermilk powder market is valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2034. Over the next decade, global buttermilk powder demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The buttermilk powder market is witnessing significant growth, driven by its versatility and functional benefits that cater to a broad spectrum of industries. Derived from the liquid by-product of butter production, buttermilk powder retains the nutritional benefits and tangy flavor of traditional buttermilk while offering advantages such as extended shelf life, convenience in storage, and ease of transportation.

In the food and beverage industry, buttermilk powder is a valued ingredient due to its ability to enhance flavor, texture, and nutritional profile. It is widely used in bakery products, including cakes, cookies, pancakes, and bread, where it improves moisture retention, imparts a tender crumb, and enriches the taste. Additionally, it serves as a critical component in sauces, dressings, soups, and marinades, providing a creamy texture and rich flavor.

In dairy products, such as ice cream, cheese, and yogurt, buttermilk powder contributes to consistency, creaminess, and an appealing taste profile. The cosmetic industry leverages the moisturizing and exfoliating properties of buttermilk powder. It is incorporated into a variety of skincare products, including facial masks, lotions, creams, and soaps, where it helps to soften, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin.

The natural acidity and lactic acid content in buttermilk powder makes it an effective ingredient for brightening, smoothing, and exfoliating the complexion, promoting a healthier and more radiant appearance. In the animal feed industry, buttermilk powder is utilized as a nutritious supplement. Rich in proteins, vitamins, and essential nutrients, it enhances the diet of livestock, contributing to better growth rates, improved health, and higher-quality produce.

Its inclusion in animal feed formulations supports the overall well-being of animals, making it a valuable component in the agriculture sector. Buttermilk powder finds applications in the food processing industry as a functional food ingredient in ready-to-eat meals, snack foods, and beverages. Its ability to act as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and flavor enhancer makes it a preferred choice for food manufacturers aiming to improve product quality and appeal.

Key Takeaways from the Buttermilk Powder Market Report:

The global buttermilk powder market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion by 2034.

Global demand for buttermilk powder is likely to soar at a 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

By Product Type, spray-dried buttermilk powder is likely to exhibit a 7.8% CAGR during the projection period.

Europe is projected to hold a dominant value share of 27.8% in the global market by 2034.

The United States buttermilk powder market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 4.7% during the projection period.

"The buttermilk powder market is set to flourish as industries increasingly recognize its multifaceted benefits. With applications spanning from enhancing the texture and flavor of bakery products to enriching skincare formulations and boosting animal nutrition, buttermilk powder is becoming a cornerstone ingredient. This market growth is propelled by the rising demand for natural, functional ingredients and the convenience offered by buttermilk powder's extended shelf life. As consumer trends continue to favor health and sustainability, we can anticipate a robust expansion driven by innovative uses and cross-industry collaborations." - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Hoogwegt Group, All American Foods, Contenental Dairy Facilities, LLC, Agropur, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, DFA Ingredients solutions, IPS-Ingredis, North Cork Creameries, Lactalis Ingredients are the key Buttermilk Powder manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are mainly focusing on strengthening and expanding their market by launching new products. They are also using strategies such as partnerships, advertisements, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay competitive in the market.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global buttermilk powder market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the buttermilk powder market based on product type (atmospheric roller dried and spray dried) and Sales Channel (B2B and B2C) across various regions.

