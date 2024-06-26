Wins "Best AI-based Solution for Retail" from Prestigious International Awards Program

InMoment®, a leader in Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Retail" award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading international market intelligence organization.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, AIOps, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and industry specific AI applications. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Spotlight from InMoment harnesses its AI capabilities to help clients achieve the end goal of providing a well-rounded CX journey. Most AI-based NLP solutions specialize in a particular channel or content type such as call centers, social media, or email all of which reside in siloed and disparate systems," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "We're pleased to recognize InMoment with the 'Best AI-based Solution for Retail' award for their advanced AI solution that integrates all feedback streams into a single platform so CX teams can take an omnichannel approach to analyzing feedback to get a truly 360-degree view of the customer."

InMoment's business intelligence application leverages generative AI and NLP to analyze and find value in both unstructured and structured data from text documents, comments, reviews, surveys, tickets, chat logs, and call transcripts. It extracts multilayered sentiment scores, themes, entities, categories, topics, summaries, and intentions to reduce ecommerce cart abandonment, save costs through channel deflection, improve in-store experience, and grow share of wallet. Its Smart Summaries feature provides automatic summaries from all types of data sources so businesses can prioritize the most impactful initiatives to enhance CX metrics and drive returns.

"In the current business economy, CX is not just about customer satisfaction, it's about new customer acquisition, retention, growth, and profitability. At InMoment, we're committed to revolutionizing customer experience through our integrated CX approach," said Jeff Catlin, EVP of AI Products at InMoment. "We're incredibly grateful to AI Breakthrough and this award is not only a testament to our team's hard work, it inspires us to keep making major investments in generative AI technological innovation to assist our clients in designing and delivering best-in-class customer experiences."

This accolade reinforces InMoment's position as the longstanding leaders in retail CX since the company's inception in 2002, that has seen over 1000 retailers choose InMoment for customer and employee feedback management, conversational intelligence, and reputation management.

This award follows InMoment's recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Text Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024 report, which you can download here.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere-from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

