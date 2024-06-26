Feed the Children Announces Retirement Of President and Chief Executive Officer Travis Arnold

Board of Directors Begins Search for Successor

Leading anti-hunger organization Feed the Children announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Travis Arnold plans to retire at the end of the calendar year. Mike Hogan, Chair, Feed the Children Board of Directors made the announcement during a town hall staff meeting during the annual Board of Directors convening at the organization's Oklahoma City global headquarters.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are grateful to Travis for his unwavering commitment to ending childhood hunger," Mike shared. "Thanks to Travis and his steadfast leadership, the organization has not only fed millions of families in the U.S. and around the world over the course of his tenure, but now Feed the Children is perfectly poised for continued growth and transformation as we approach our 50th anniversary in 2029."

Travis Arnold has served Feed the Children for over two decades. His firm belief - that the organization could be a catalyst for ending childhood hunger - helped position him for the role of CEO, a role he assumed in 2017 after serving as President of Feed the Children Transportation, the wholly owned transportation and logistics subsidiary of the nonprofit. "It has been my honor and privilege to lead this phenomenal organization for the last 7 years. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done and yet I know that many more children and families still need our help," said Arnold. "I hope my legacy is that Feed the Children will soon reach our bold vision that no child goes to bed hungry."

The Feed the Children Board of Directors has retained executive search firm CarterBaldwin to support the recruitment of Arnold's successor.

