Pixalate Inc.: Pixalate Introduces North American Connected TV Supply-Side Platform Market Share Rankings: Magnite No. 1 With 25% Market Share in Q1 2024

According to Pixalate's research, a quarter of North America's SSP market share is held by Magnite, followed by FreeWheel (15%); Xandr Monetize (9%) and Nexxen (6%) rank third and fourth, respectively

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 CTV SSP Market Share Report for North America.

Pixalate also released regional reports for Latin America (LATAM) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Pixalate previously published SSP market share rankings by CTV platform for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over three billion impressions in Q1 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of supply-side platforms (SSPs) for open programmatic ads sold across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps.

Top SSPs for CTV apps in North America Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

Magnite 25% FreeWheel 15% Xandr Monetize 9% Nexxen 6% Pubmatic 5%

Download the full report to see the top 10.

Download the full reports to see the top SSPs by CTV platform and region in Q1 2024:

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

North America

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

Contact Information

Nina Talcott

Director of Research Communications & Media Engagement

ntalcott@pixalate.com

SOURCE: Pixalate Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.