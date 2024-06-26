Industry's first linguistic-AI solution wins 'Machine Translation Innovation Award'

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces that its linguistic AI solution, Evolve, has been awarded the 'Machine Translation Innovation Award' at the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards.

Evolve, which launched in January 2024, represents a major leap forward for the translation industry, integrating human and artificial intelligence to revolutionize translation processes and the time it takes to achieve high quality results. Clients can expect up to 65% efficiency gains across their translation supply chain.

"Winning the 'Machine Translation Innovation Award' is a proud moment and testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at RWS," said Mark Lawyer, General Manager of Linguistic AI at RWS. "Evolve exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge linguistic AI solutions that transform how businesses handle their language and content challenges."

Evolve combines RWS's translation management system (Trados Enterprise), its neural machine translation technology (Language Weaver), language specialist-trained quality estimation models, a finely tuned private large language model and language specialists. This powerful combination helps global companies achieve near-instant, human-like translation quality, allowing RWS's language specialists to focus their unique skills and cultural expertise on the content that requires their attention.

The AI Breakthrough Awards programme honours excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. It provides public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision and more. More than 5,000 companies entered this year's award programme which has been running for seven years.

Evolve is delivered through a single, end-to-end solution that includes relationship governance, project management and client support. Components and capabilities include:

Real-time neural machine translation (NMT): powered by AI models, it continuously adapts through built-in feedback loops between quality assessment outcomes, generative output and expert-in-the-loop translations.

Machine translation quality estimation (QE): automatically assesses and prioritizes performance of NMT output built on expert-labelled and annotated data.

Private large language model (LLM): performs automatic post-editing of segments that require further improvement by generative AI output.

Translation management system (TMS): facilitates end-to-end localization processes and workflows across all content types, repositories, translation methods and stakeholder groups.

Human intelligence: provided by RWS's 1,750+ language specialists and domain experts who finalize translations and ensure optimal outcomes.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

