Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) Applications Software 2024 Vendor Assessment [doc US52302923 June 2024].

The IDC MarketScape evaluated technology providers that offer CCaaS capabilities for contact centers and agents with standalone AI-based products and/or products that leverage AI in such a way that they are differentiated from similar non-AI-enhanced products, integration capabilities to other contact centers, or adjacent functional markets and data management. According to IDC analysis and buyer perception, Talkdesk was positioned in the Leaders Category.

According to the report, "Talkdesk customers appreciate the range of capabilities and ease of use of the product. While AI remains an aspiration for many organizations, Talkdesk customers spoke positively of the capabilities being in the platform waiting for when they were ready to absorb it on their own personal road map. Talkdesk's AI approach was to build the company's own capabilities for efficiencies and to minimize compatibility issues. This includes generative AI (GenAI)."

The report also noted, regarding Talkdesk, that "Industry-specific CCaaS products are a rarity in the market and offer a true differentiation for those users seeking greater specificity for their industry. This includes industry-tuned AI models and integrations to industry-specific core application systems, such as Epic in healthcare, and industry-specific compliance and regulations. Customers reported ease of working with the vendor for added capabilities."

Supporting Quote

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said: "We started our AI journey in 2018, announcing intelligence would be core to everything we delivered with the launch of Talkdesk AI. In 2021, we introduced Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds, purpose-built to help companies deliver a seamless, personalized, and trusted client experience. These two investments have been complete game-changers for Talkdesk over the years, and we will continue to stay ahead of the CX innovation curve. It is an honor for Talkdesk to be recognized as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

