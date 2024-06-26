Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous Invites you to its Annual Convention - "Making Footprints for Others to Follow!"

Take that important, first step on your path to recovery from compulsive eating, and join us at this inspirational convention

Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous, Inc., (OA R2) comprised of Hawaii, California, Mexico, and parts of Nevada, invites you to register for its annual 2024 convention that will occur July 12 -14 in Sacramento, California - held both virtually and in person.

During the convention attendees will have a chance to invest in themselves, have fun, enjoy live music, and discover the path to a better life. This awesome convention is for anyone who is struggling with any kind of compulsive food behaviors. Whether it's a food obsession and/or addiction, binge eating, bulimia, anorexia, and any disordered eating challenges, OA's convention is safe and welcoming.

If you are experiencing any physical and/or emotional symptoms (such as obesity or shame or a complete lack of will power) from any kind of food addiction, OA is a fellowship and opportunity to break that cycle. Rather than go at it alone, why not utilize OA's supportive community of peers who provide strength and hope. The fellowship is free and exudes inclusivity, diversity, and recovery.

Last year's convention-goer stated: "Overeaters Anonymous has helped set me on a path to a better life; one that I would never have known had I not taken that first step to check out the Region 2 convention."

All attendees can benefit from the sharing of their experiences in both Spanish and English with two-way (bi-directional) interpretations occurring for all tracks.

WHEN: Friday, July 12th - Sunday, July 14th

?In-person: Full in-person schedule at this link

Friday 3:30 PM - 11 PM (PDT)

Saturday 7 AM - 10 PM (PDT)

Sunday 7 AM - 12 PM (PDT)?

On Zoom: Full Virtual (Zoom) schedule at this link

Two Tracks to choose from: Hybrid (in-person simulcast) or Zoom Track 2

Friday 3 PM - 10 PM (PDT)

Saturday 7 AM - 6 PM (PDT) Sessions

Saturday 8 PM - 9:30 PM (PDT) Entertainment

Sunday 7 AM - 12 PM (PDT)?

For those attending the virtual session, use a computer, phone, or tablet. ?All times are presented are in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Join us in person in beautiful Sacramento or Zoom-in from anywhere - this is a hybrid convention; the choice is yours!

WHERE: Hilton Arden West, Sacramento, CA?

2200 Harvard St, Sacramento, CA 95815

Tel: (916) 922-4700

WHAT TO EXPECT: Click here to learn more:

OA meetings on the hour, speakers, panels, special topic workshops, fellowship, in-person entertainment and fun! This year will feature a live rock/pop band on Saturday night. And remember that together, we are recovering from compulsive eating.

COST: In-person $65; Virtual $55

About Overeaters Anonymous Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. The first meeting was held in 1960 in Los Angeles, California. Today, approximately 6,500 OA groups meet in over 75 countries with more than 60,000 members find physical, emotional, and spiritual recovery from compulsive eating through the 12-Step Program of Recovery OA offers. Region 2 of OA is comprised of California, Hawaii, Mexico and parts of Nevada.

OA welcomes everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members; they are self-supporting through our own contributions, neither soliciting nor accepting outside donations. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organization, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine; takes no position on outside issues. Its members' primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and to carry this message of recovery to those who still suffer. More information can be found at www.oar2.org.

