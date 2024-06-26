MetLife, Inc.: MetLife's Latest Sustainability Report Demonstrates How It Lives Its Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / MetLife published its annual Sustainability Report on how the company is living its purpose - Always with you, building a more confident future - through the strength of its people, products, services, and investments.

At MetLife, sustainability means managing business responsibly and sustaining people throughout their lives. To help drive progress toward a sustainable future, MetLife has aligned its sustainability strategy with a subset of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that are most relevant to its business and established a set of Sustainability Commitments.

The 2023 Sustainability Report details how MetLife brings its purpose to life to make progress against its commitments by:

Exceeding its commitment to drive $1 billion in investments that advance diversity years ahead of its 2030 target, with more than $1.4 billion invested between 2021 and 2023.

Reducing emissions by increasing energy efficiency and reducing consumption at offices, greening its vehicle fleets and reducing business travel, where possible.

Securing more than $58.5 billion in responsible investments in MetLife's General Account as of year-end 2023, focused on the core areas of infrastructure, green, municipal bonds, affordable housing and impact investments.

Surpassing $1 billion in all-time giving by MetLife Foundation, for its work driving inclusive economic mobility and addressing the needs of underserved communities around the world.

Completing more than 144,000 volunteer hours globally in 2023, driven by the passion of MetLife colleagues.

To read the 2023 Sustainability Report and learn more about how MetLife is creating value for its stakeholders through its sustainability impact, visit metlife.com/sustainability/.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

