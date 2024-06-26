Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
26.06.24
10:14 Uhr
67,31 Euro
+0,66
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,0966,3618:09
66,0966,3618:09
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 17:26 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MetLife, Inc.: MetLife's Latest Sustainability Report Demonstrates How It Lives Its Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / MetLife published its annual Sustainability Report on how the company is living its purpose - Always with you, building a more confident future - through the strength of its people, products, services, and investments.

At MetLife, sustainability means managing business responsibly and sustaining people throughout their lives. To help drive progress toward a sustainable future, MetLife has aligned its sustainability strategy with a subset of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that are most relevant to its business and established a set of Sustainability Commitments.

The 2023 Sustainability Report details how MetLife brings its purpose to life to make progress against its commitments by:

  • Exceeding its commitment to drive $1 billion in investments that advance diversity years ahead of its 2030 target, with more than $1.4 billion invested between 2021 and 2023.
  • Reducing emissions by increasing energy efficiency and reducing consumption at offices, greening its vehicle fleets and reducing business travel, where possible.
  • Securing more than $58.5 billion in responsible investments in MetLife's General Account as of year-end 2023, focused on the core areas of infrastructure, green, municipal bonds, affordable housing and impact investments.
  • Surpassing $1 billion in all-time giving by MetLife Foundation, for its work driving inclusive economic mobility and addressing the needs of underserved communities around the world.
  • Completing more than 144,000 volunteer hours globally in 2023, driven by the passion of MetLife colleagues.

To read the 2023 Sustainability Report and learn more about how MetLife is creating value for its stakeholders through its sustainability impact, visit metlife.com/sustainability/.

About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Media Contact
Olivia Janicelli, MetLife

Read More



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.