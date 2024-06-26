The "Growth Opportunities in Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the HD mapping solutions that select map providers offer and that OEMs have adopted in North America and Europe.

The increase in demand for safety and convenience features has boosted the development and adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) features in passenger vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) seek to implement level 2 and above features in their mass-market vehicles to gain a competitive advantage.

In that context, high-definition (HD) maps provide detailed and more accurate information about the road and the vehicle's surroundings, enabling enhanced safety and convenience for drivers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, HD maps become real-time or live maps that have high update frequency and capture dynamic data through a multi-source approach. Collaborations between value chain partners, such as OEMs, HD map providers, and regulatory bodies, will ensure standardized integration and deployment, thus, promoting industry expansion and growth opportunities.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

How has the passenger vehicle HD maps industry evolved over the years?

How are HD maps developed and what are their deployment strategies?

What is the market potential of HD mapping solutions in NA and Europe?

Who are the HD maps industry's major players, and what are their business strategies and value propositions?

What are the growth opportunities for HD map providers in 2024 and what strategies must they adopt?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Increased L2+ and L3 Vehicle Adoption

Data Monetization

Geographic Expansion

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Ecosystem

Types of Maps

Map Feature Comparison

HD Map Data Sources

HD Map Development Architecture

HD Map Layers for ADAS and AD

HD Map Layer Data and Use Cases

Challenges and Solutions in HD Map Development and Deployment

Data and Map Layers' Sample Use Cases

Features and Benefits of HD Maps Capturing Road Data

HD Maps' Deployment Strategies

ADAS and HD Maps by Autonomy Level

Ecosystem: HD Maps Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Mobileye

TomTom

HERE

OEM announcements

Ecosystem: HD Maps Business Overview

Pricing Strategies and Business Models

Potential Use Cases for HD Map Data beyond ADAS/AD

HD Map Buying and Building: OEM Strategies

Ecosystem: HD Maps Trends

Crowdsourcing Data

Lightweight Maps for Urban Driving

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Unit Shipment Forecast: Total

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: North America

Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe

Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

The Last word

Best Practices Recognition

