European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Allergy Named Highest-Impact Journal in Allergy and Clinical Immunology for 2024

ZURICH, Switzerland, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is thrilled to announce that Allergy, one of EAACI's official journals, has been recognised as the highest-impact journal in the field of Allergy and Clinical Immunology for 2024. According to Journal Impact Factors released by Clarivate, Allergy boasts an impressive Impact Factor of 12.6, securing its position as the number one journal in its speciality.



About Allergy

Allergy is dedicated to advancing, impacting, and communicating all aspects of the discipline of Allergy and Immunology. The journal covers a broad spectrum of topics, including educational, translational, and clinical research, and maintains a vital connection between basic science and clinical practice in allergy/immunology. Allergy publishes original articles, reviews, position papers, guidelines, editorials, news, commentaries, letters to the editors, and correspondences.

This success stems from several key factors:

Full commitment and hard work of our editorial and support teams have been instrumental in elevating the journal.

of our editorial and support teams have been instrumental in elevating the journal. Rapid decisions for submissions, as our process ensures authors receive timely and comprehensive feedback.

as our process ensures authors receive timely and comprehensive feedback. We maintain rigorous and extensive high-quality peer review standards to ensure the publication of the highest-quality research.

to ensure the publication of the highest-quality research. Speedy yet thorough processing of manuscripts guarantees that important research is published by the community promptly.

guarantees that important research is published by the community promptly. High numbers of impressions and downloads highlight the journal's influence and reach within the scientific community.



Acknowledgements

On behalf of EAACI Executive Committee, we thank the Allergy team. Special thanks to our Editor-in-Chief, Dr Cezmi Akdis, and our Deputy Editors, Dr Maria Torres, Dr Ioana Agache, and Dr Marek Jutel. We also recognise the vital roles of our Associate Editors, including Dr Heimo Breiteneder, Dr Thomas Eiwegger, Dr Wytske Fokkens, Dr Emma Guttman-Yassky, Dr David Jackson, Dr Kari Nadeau, Dr Robyn O'Hehir, Dr Liam O'Mahony, Dr Oliver Pfaar, Dr Alexandra Santos, Dr Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann, Dr De Yun Wang, and Dr Luo Zhang, along with the entire editorial board for their expertise and dedication.



Our heartfelt thanks also go to our Managing Editor, Laura Alberch; Graphics Editor, Anna Globinska; Social Media Editor, Ruya Kilic Ogulur; Associate Managing Editor, Marisa McGarry; Production Editor, Sathis Asokan Kannan; and Journal Publishing Manager, Lisbeth Cranfield.

Together, we have set a new standard of excellence in Allergy and Clinical Immunology, and we look forward to continuing this trajectory. Explore the 1st Journal in the Field of Allergy

