Gate.io CEO Dr. Han at Seoul Meta Week 2024: Building Trust as the Foundation for Blockchain Advancement



Dr. Lin Han, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Gate.io, delivered a compelling keynote address titled "How We Build Trust Beyond the Blockchain." Han emphasized Gate.io's mission to create a better, secure, user-friendly trading environment that fosters blockchain development and financial innovation.

During his keynote, Dr. Han highlighted the various risks users face in crypto, including credential leaks, exchange hacks, theft, and market manipulation on centralized exchanges (CEXes). He cited several significant breaches in the crypto industry in 2024. Both centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms encounter critical security challenges like 51% attacks, key losses, smart contract bugs, and rug pulls. Given the perilous crypto landscape, establishing robust trust mechanisms is essential.

Dr. Han also elaborated on how Gate.io builds trust for users by developing an Attack-Proof infrastructure. This includes rigorous AML and compliance measures, financial audits, and smart contract attack detection. Gate.io's advanced cybersecurity features, such as wallet and key management, trading engines, and consensus attack detection, are supported by a robust Blockchain Datacenter with over 300 blockchains, 800 nodes, 1+ PB storage, and 500+ TB monthly traffic.

Han also highlighted Gate.io's security solutions, including the Gate UKey (2FA) and various hardware wallets, ensuring user asset safety. These measures, combined with Gate Group's custody licenses in Hong Kong and Malta, reinforce their commitment to providing secure and reliable services for users.

Furthermore, Han introduced Gate.io's 100% Proof of Reserves (ZKP) system, a pioneering solution ensuring transparency and security in asset management. This system, audited by Hacken, employs Merkle Tree structures and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) to provide verifiable and transparent asset reserves. Users can independently verify Gate.io's reserves, reinforcing trust in the platform.

Aside from the brilliant keynote by Dr. Han, Tiffany Chang, Investment Associate participated in a panel discussion on "AI in Web3: Transforming the Future of Decentralized Technology." She highlighted Gate Ventures' belief in the transformative power of AI within Web3, emphasizing investments in AI and related fields. Tiffany noted the importance of supporting innovative projects that drive decentralized technology, referencing Gate Ventures' recent investment in Movement Labs.

Gate.io's booth showcased a range of technologies and innovations. Showcasing many tools to exemplify Gate.io's commitment to transparency and security. The booth is a display of a wide range of cutting-edge technology and information, featuring advancements in AI, DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain-based gaming. These exhibits provided attendees with insights into the latest innovations and practical applications of blockchain technology, emphasizing the industry's rapid growth and the diverse opportunities it presents.

Gate.io's initiatives emphasize trust and security in the blockchain space. Their comprehensive approach includes rigorous AML and compliance measures, financial audits, and smart contract attack detection, demonstrating their dedication to creating a safer trading environment. Gate.io's presence at the 2024 Seoul Meta Week Conference underscored their leadership in the blockchain industry and their commitment to innovation and trust. As they continue to advance Web3 technology, Gate.io remains dedicated to shaping a secure, transparent, and inclusive future for all.

This event is for professional knowledge sharing and networking purposes only. The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services. Please note that Gate.io may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of the Services from Restricted Locations. For more information, please read the User Agreement via https://www.gate.io/user-agreement.

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io.

