MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the 2024 GRC Journey Awards winners at the 12th annual US GRC Summitin Baltimore.

The GRC Journey Awards celebrate and honor organizations and leaders who have achieved outstanding advancements in their GRC programs. The awards recognize innovation and excellence in GRC, highlighting efforts that promote resilience, ensure long-term success, and set industry standards.

With several hundred GRC leaders and experts in attendance, the summit covered a range of pertinent topics, including Connected GRC best practices, the risks and opportunities of AI for GRC, enterprise and operational risk, regulatory compliance, operational resilience, internal audit, third-party risk, cyber risk, and IT compliance.

"As AI and automation continue to drive innovation and transform the business environment, the stakes in risk management have never been higher. GRC professionals face heightened expectations and an urgent need to adapt their skill sets and steer their GRC programs to stay ahead," said Gaurav Kapoor, co-CEO and co-Founder, MetricStream. "We are honored to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our customers, partners, and industry leaders who are setting new benchmarks in resilience and strategic growth. These trailblazers are defining the future of governance, risk, and compliance management, setting standards that will guide the industry forward."

"We've had a rewarding collaboration with MetricStream to implement an integrated approach to Security, Privacy, Resilience, AI Risk and Compliance for a range of frameworks," said Patricia France, Senior Director, Trust Governance, Risk Compliance at Autodesk. "I'm pleased to accept this award and look forward to a strong relationship with the team as we continue along in our journey." Autodesk Inc. was honored with the GRC Journey Award for its exceptional progress in creating a connected, high-impact, and sustainable GRC program.

The GRC Journey Awards were presented in the following categories.

GRC Program Excellence Awards

These awards honor organizations with well-executed GRC programs who are pioneers in implementing connected GRC initiatives to thrive on risk.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

CIBC

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

GRC Journey Awards

These awards recognize organizations that have achieved outstanding advancements in their GRC journey and have developed an integrated, high-value, and sustainable GRC program.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Autodesk Inc.

CNH

BankUnited, Inc.

GRC Visionary Awards

These awards honor individuals with a passion for GRC, a clear vision for their organization's GRC journey, and the determination to realize it. As the driving force behind their organizations' GRC programs, they inspire their teams to achieve common goals and further contribute to the industry by sharing their experiences and best practices.

Jonathan Ruf, First Vice President Head of Cyber and Information Risk, Apple Bank

Arindam Majumdar, Deputy Chief Risk Officer, Bank OZK

GRC Practice Leader Awards

These awards recognize individuals with deep expertise in GRC who are passionate about and responsible for driving the adoption of GRC programs within their organizations.

Daniel Koehring, Director Global Quality Tech@Lilly, Eli Lily and Company

Gicela Isla-Richter, Risk Manager Enterprise Risk Management, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Tom Proviano, Senior Manager, Technology Risk Oversight Corporate Risk, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh

Lynda Witter, Sr. Audit Manager Audit Technology, BMO Financial Group

GRC Partner Awards

The GRC Partner Awards honor MetricStream's business partners for their GRC expertise and outstanding service to our customers. These partners collaborate closely with MetricStream teams to offer hands-on support to clients and ensure the success of GRC implementations.

RSM- GRC Emerging Partner of the Year Award

Amazon Web Services- Cloud Partner of the Year Award

Capco GRC Consulting Partner Excellence Award

The next MetricStream GRC Summit will be held in London on November 6th and 7th, 2024. Learn more and register here.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

