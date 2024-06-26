AeroGuard Flight Training Center Exceeds 100 Planes in Its Rapidly Expanding Aircraft Fleet

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / AeroGuard Flight Training Center, a leader in the flight training industry, has recently exceeded 100 planes within its growing aircraft fleet, passing a significant milestone. AeroGuard has seen rapid growth this past year not only in its fleet, but also in student enrollments, instructor hiring, campus expansion, and notable airline partnerships.



Throughout 2023, AeroGuard added 25 planes to its fleet in addition to placing a 90 aircraft order with Piper Aircraft. Its aircraft acquisition continued into 2024 as a further 10+ planes have been added, supporting its business growth and expansion and now exceeding 100 aircraft in its fleet. As its 90 aircraft order begins deliveries this year and the school moves forward with further aircraft acquisition, AeroGuard plans to more than double its fleet in size and establish the capacity to train up to 2,000 students across its three U.S. campuses.

AeroGuard has established itself as a leader in the pilot training industry, producing high-quality pilots for the airline industry on a global scale. AeroGuard is the flight training provider for Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's leading airline, India's flag carrier Air India and Taiwan-based China Airlines, alongside other global airlines.

In addition to its International airline partnerships, AeroGuard partners with SkyWest Airlines for its Pilot Pathway Program as well as Arizona State University as part of its B.S. Aeronautical Management Technology program. Through these programs, AeroGuard trains domestic U.S. students for their future careers, establishing a pipeline of highly qualified instructors with the opportunity to build their FAA-required 1,500 hours, and providing a direct path to the airlines.

AeroGuard's CEO Joel Davidson spoke on the milestone stating, "This is an exciting achievement for AeroGuard as we continue to expand our fleet and operations on a global scale. Exceeding 100 aircraft in our quickly growing fleet is a testament to our dedication to providing the highest-quality training experience for our students. Each aircraft represents an opportunity for our student pilots and instructors to achieve their goals, become professional pilots, and establish themselves as industry leaders."

As AeroGuard celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its reputation for excellence and high-quality pilot training. With the school having more than 100 planes in its fleet, along with a pipeline of flight instructors, it has the capacity and growth to remain a leader in the industry and establish highly skilled commercial pilots for leading airlines across the globe.

About AeroGuard Flight Training Center:

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is a global leader in ab initio flight training with three U.S. campuses that offer accelerated commercial pilot training programs to candidates from all over the world. With a commitment to safety and student success, AeroGuard's high-quality training has established airline-ready cadets for over 20 years with more than one million flight hours of training experience and graduating over 7,000 cadets.

