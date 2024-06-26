BizClik Media: Sustainability LIVE: An Accredited Event of Climate Week NYC

Sustainability LIVE comes to Climate Week NYC on the 24th of September 2024, hosting an 'invitation-only' summit

LONDON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability LIVE , hosted by BizClik Media, is honoured to be accredited by Climate Week NYC - one of the largest annual climate events of its kind, bringing together more than 500 events and activities across the City of New York.

We need the ideas now, we need the strategies now, we must have a plan!

Launching a groundbreaking 'invitation only' summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.

Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.

Hosted by Climate Group, Climate Week NYC brings together business leaders, political change makers, local decision-makers, and civil society representatives to drive the transition, speed up progress, and champion change that is already happening.

Join the waitlist

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

A 1-day 'invitation only' summit - to be held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison - the responsibility conference will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity, with a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.

Glen White, CEO, BizClik: "Our Accreditation with Climate Week NYC continues to strengthen the commitment we have to be a voice and platform for sustainability leaders, organisations and communities to further the movement.

"The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will provide an exclusive and granular sustainability experience for those attending the summit, and the opportunity to harness the power of the Sustainability Magazine brand.

"It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices, and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners - hard work pays off!!"

Join the waitlist

To keep up to date on LIVE events, subscribe to Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine , Sustainability Magazine , and Manufacturing Digital .

Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability and ESG executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

BizClik

BizClik was first established in 2007, in Norwich, United Kingdom. By embracing a digital-first approach from Day 1, BizClik has been dedicated to connecting the world's digital leaders ever since.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, BizClik upholds the value of integrity, creativity, inclusion and sustainability in all that it does. As digital pioneers, BizClik understands the importance of building client partnerships that transcend boundaries and drive innovation. With a focus on continuous improvement and a dedication to fostering a diverse and collaborative environment, BizClik empowers businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.

BizClik is the world's fastest-growing media and event company for brands seeking sustainable, digital solutions and unrivalled ROI.

BizClik: The Global, Data-Driven, Digital Media & Event Partner, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Contact:

Event Sponsorships

Email: media.sales@bizclikmedia.com

Speaker Opportunities

Email: events@bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448942/BizClik_Media.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448943/BizClik_CEO_Glen_White.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainability-live-an-accredited-event-of-climate-week-nyc-302183430.html