Commenting on the fiscal year results (changes shown vs. fiscal 2023), Cyanotech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew K. Custer, said:

" Although the year was filled with challenges, our team effectively managed spending, production and inventory to conclude the year with only slightly increased debt of $209,000. As we look forward to this next year, and the increasing interest we are currently seeing in our products along with new product offerings, we are now turning our focus to meeting this demand with a well-managed increase in supply. We have preliminarily secured the financing to ensure we can meet market demand."

" Our sales were essentially flat with the prior year, however, the product mix shifted as we saw an increase in our packaged sales. This increase was offset by declines in spirulina bulk sales as the market for bulk material is increasingly price sensitive with many companies sourcing lower priced international ingredients."

" Our re-aligned commercial function continues to expand on and create market awareness with strategic initiatives. These initiatives include restructuring the sales team to bolster both the business to business and business to consumer channels, aligning our selling materials and messaging with our commitment to transparency and sustainability, and refining our core value proposition to emphasize and educate the consumer about our high-quality farm-direct, and responsibly grown products. We have also expanded our product offerings by launching our BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina® in new, convenient gummy formats."

Fiscal Year 2024

Cyanotech reported net sales of $23,071,000 for fiscal 2024 compared to $23,178,000 in fiscal 2023, a decrease of 0.5%. Gross profit was $5,945,000, with gross profit margin of 25.8%, compared to gross profit of $7,259,000 and gross profit margin of 31.3%. Operating loss was $4,592,000 compared to operating loss of $2,920,000.

Net loss was $5,267,000 or $0.81 loss per share, compared to net loss of $3,440,000 or $0.55 earnings per share.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024

Cyanotech reported net sales of $5,970,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $5,391,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 10.7%. Gross profit was $675,000 with gross profit margin of 11.3%, compared to gross profit of $1,387,000 and gross profit margin of 25.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating loss was $1,903,000 compared to operating loss of $1,255,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Net loss was $2,081,000, or $0.30 loss per share, compared to net loss of $1,430,000, or $0.23 loss per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Please review the Company's Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2024 for more detailed information.

- Cyanotech will host a broadcast at 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday, June 27, 2024, to respond to questions about its operating results and other topics of interest. Interested parties are asked to submit questions to questions@cyanotech.com before 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The Company will respond only to relevant questions relating to the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial performance and will not be accepting any questions or comments during the broadcast.

To join the broadcast, please browse https://www.cyanotech.com/meet/ approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

Financial Tables Follow: The following tables do not contain footnotes or other information contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which can be found on the Cyanotech website (www.cyanotech.com) under Investors>Investor Filings upon filing. As such the following Financial Tables are provided only as a guide and other factors are more fully detailed in the Company's annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except

share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 707 $ 974 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $11 in 2024 and $64 in 2023 2,102 1,331 Inventories 7,313 10,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 469 484 Total current assets 10,591 13,496 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 10,109 11,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,284 4,776 Other assets 128 90 Total assets $ 25,112 $ 29,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,439 $ 1,021 Accrued expenses 757 1,101 Customer deposits 198 89 Operating lease obligations, current portion 530 483 Short term debt - bank 1,240 - Line of credit - bank - 1,540 Line of credit - related party 1,250 500 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,140 3,369 Total current liabilities 8,554 8,103 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,000 1,000 Long-term operating lease obligations 3,744 4,275 Other long-term liabilities - 3 Total liabilities 13,298 13,381 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,947,246 shares at March 31, 2024 and 6,271,971 shares at March 31, 2023 139 125 Additional paid-in capital 34,576 33,856 Accumulated deficit (22,901 ) (17,634 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,814 16,347 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,112 $ 29,728

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years ended March 31, 2024 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 23,071 $ 23,178 $ 35,968 Cost of sales 17,126 15,919 22,402 Gross profit 5,945 7,259 13,566 Operating expenses: General and administrative 4,464 4,659 5,367 Sales and marketing 5,384 4,750 4,913 Research and development 689 770 712 Total operating expense 10,537 10,179 10,992 (Loss) income from operations (4,592 ) (2,920 ) 2,574 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (668 ) (502 ) (392 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,260 ) (3,422 ) 2,182 Income tax expense (7 ) (18 ) (28 ) Net (loss) income $ (5,267 ) $ (3,440 ) $ 2,154 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.81 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.35 Diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.35 Shares used in calculation of net (loss) income per share: Basic 6,531 6,244 6,157 Diluted 6,531 6,244 6,168

