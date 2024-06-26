Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESP5 | ISIN: US1696561059 | Ticker-Symbol: C9F
Tradegate
26.06.24
19:38 Uhr
61,23 Euro
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,9061,2519:38
60,9061,2319:38
PR Newswire
26.06.2024 14:01 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Chipotle Shares To Begin Trading On A Post-Split Basis Today

  • CMG will begin trading following the company's historic 50-for-1 stock split
  • After market close yesterday, shareholders of record as of June 18, 2024, received 49 additional shares for each share held

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today announced that its 50-for-1 stock split was effective after market close yesterday and its shares will begin trading on a post-split basis today.

After market close yesterday, shareholders of record as of June 18, 2024, received 49 additional shares for each share held. To commemorate this special event and in recognition of the company's strong performance, Chipotle will offer a special one-time equity grant to all restaurant general managers as well as crew members with more than 20 years of service.

"Today we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our employees by increasing ownership accessibility for team members and new investors," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle. "We're excited for our employee shareholders to participate in our company's financial success as they help further our mission to Cultivate a Better World."

About Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the expected timing of the one-time equity grant, Chipotle's future growth opportunities, and anticipated new shareholders are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and we assume no obligation to update them. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release, including the risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.