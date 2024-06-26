Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
26.06.24
19:01 Uhr
32,640 Euro
-1,200
-3,55 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,64032,67019:40
32,64032,67019:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2024 15:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HP Inc. Appoints Karen Parkhill as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced that Karen Parkhill will join the company as Chief Financial Officer on August 5, 2024. Tim Brown, who has been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer, will return to his role as the head of Print Finance.

A world-class finance leader, Parkhill, has spent the past 13 years serving as the Chief Financial Officer for well-established, publicly traded companies. Parkhill joins HP from Medtronic plc, a leading global healthcare technology company with more than 95,000 employees across 150 countries, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2016.

"Karen's wealth of experience across finance and leadership in helping to drive growth through innovation make her a tremendous addition to the HP leadership team," said Enrique Lores, HP Inc. President and CEO. "As we advance our Future Ready strategy, Karen is uniquely positioned to drive our financial model and operational rigor. She will be pivotal in working across the business to drive growth and create value for our stakeholders. We are thrilled to welcome her to HP."

Parkhill began her finance career in the investment banking industry at JP Morgan, where she gained invaluable global experience in M&A and Capital Markets, working with clients across multiple sectors. Rising through the ranks at JP Morgan, Parkhill ultimately became Chief Financial Officer for Commercial Banking. After five years in that role, Parkhill joined Comerica Incorporated, a large financial services company and parent to Comerica Bank, where she served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer for five years.

"I am excited to join HP at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry," said Karen Parkhill. "HP's transformation over the past eight years has been extraordinary to watch and I look forward to working with a stellar team of professionals to advance the shared goal of creating long-term sustainable growth."

Parkhill also sits on the Board of Directors at American Express, currently chairing their Risk Committee. She previously served as a member of the International Women's Forum, as a National Trustee for the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Board of Directors of Methodist Health System, and the Executive Board for Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. Parkhill earned bachelor's degrees in business administration and mathematics from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Media Contact
HP Media Relations
mediarelation@hp.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.