26.06.2024
WELL (EX KRIEF GROUP): Postponement of the Annual General Meeting for the Approval of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

Paris, France - 26.06.2024 - WELL (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLWEL), an investment company, announced that on June 26, 2024, it submitted a request to the President of the Paris Commercial Court to extend the deadline until October 31, 2024, within which the Company's Ordinary General Meeting may be held. At this meeting, the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, will be presented and submitted.

This request is justified by the following three reasons:

  1. During the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, the company encountered difficulties in its internal organization, particularly due to the departure of employees holding key accounting positions;
  1. The company finalized the balance sheet for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, late, which did not allow for the organization of the shareholders' general meeting under conditions conducive to reliable and precise information;
  1. The company also faced difficulties with its advisors responsible for assisting with legal matters.

The company will also present and submit for shareholder approval at the same meeting the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

About WELL

WELL is the holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690 and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths of the 18th century, holding the title of royal supplier thanks to its unique expertise in creating exceptional pieces and cutlery in precious metals (gold, vermeil, solid silver). ODIOT is labeled as a Living Heritage Company (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®).

Contact: investors@wellinvestcorp.com

WELL (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLWEL) https://wellinvestcorp.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86450-well-report-comptes-cp_en.pdf

