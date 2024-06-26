Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.06.2024 18:31 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 
26-Jun-2024 / 19:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                         Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Head of HR 
                                  Amendment to prior notifications//This is an 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            amendment to PDMR 00381913 to correct the purchase 
                                  price from RUB 276.20 per GDR to RUB 267.20 per GDR 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                         Fix Price Group PLC 
b)      LEI                         549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Global Depositary Receipts 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                  ISIN: US33835G2057 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Acquisition 
                                  Price           Volume 
                                  267.20           1000 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                  267200.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                  1000 
       Price                        267.20 
e)      Date of the transaction               2024-06-24 
f)      Place of the transaction               Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                       RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 330462 
EQS News ID:  1934031 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1934031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.