Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 26-Jun-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 26/06/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 11,324 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 696.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 692.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 695.5284

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,257,452 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,424,887. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 June 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 June 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 695.5284 11,324

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 11 694.00 10:04:00 00070421461TRLO0 XLON 11 694.00 10:14:30 00070421714TRLO0 XLON 2303 696.00 12:35:35 00070424766TRLO0 XLON 1304 696.00 12:35:35 00070424767TRLO0 XLON 233 696.00 12:35:35 00070424768TRLO0 XLON 31 696.00 12:35:40 00070424769TRLO0 XLON 47 696.00 12:35:41 00070424770TRLO0 XLON 5232 696.00 12:37:40 00070424869TRLO0 XLON 191 696.00 12:37:40 00070424870TRLO0 XLON 637 696.00 12:37:40 00070424871TRLO0 XLON 124 692.00 13:58:05 00070428549TRLO0 XLON 11 692.00 14:05:28 00070429033TRLO0 XLON 11 692.00 14:59:02 00070431060TRLO0 XLON 233 692.00 15:14:39 00070431530TRLO0 XLON 11 692.00 15:21:49 00070431855TRLO0 XLON 822 692.00 16:27:24 00070435275TRLO0 XLON 112 692.00 16:27:24 00070435276TRLO0 XLON

