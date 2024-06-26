Safe Pro Group Inc.: AWS Publishes Case Study on Safe Pro AI's SpotlightA; Company Included in Keynote at the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Summit

Safe Pro and AWS Demonstrate the Power of Artificial Intelligence as a Tool to Address the Landmine Crisis in Ukraine and Around the World -

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Safe Pro or the Company), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has published an AWS Partner Network case study on Safe Pro AI and its SpotlightAI, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, drone-based imagery analysis ecosystem as used in Ukraine by the humanitarian aid organization, Norwegian People's Aid (NPA).

The Company was also highlighted in a video during the keynote address given by Dave Levy, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Public Sector at the AWS Public Sector Summit today in Washington, D.C.. The Public Sector Summit is AWS's marquee annual event, bringing together public sector industry leaders, AWS experts, and partners who are driving innovation and constructing innovative solutions in the cloud powered by AWS. In the keynote video, Safe Pro was featured among a select group of companies who are leveraging AWS' cloud, AI tools and services to fulfill their respective missions. Senior members of Safe Pro Group and Safe Pro AI attended the event, meeting with AWS public sector partners and customers to discuss the capabilities and potential applications of its SpotlightAI drone imagery processing technology.

"Safe Pro wishes to thank AWS and NPA for providing us with this unique opportunity to showcase SpotlightAI, highlighting its real-world capability to cut drone survey image analysis times by nearly 90 percent and reduce survey image analysis costs by as much 80 percent," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

Powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW). Safe Pro AI was selected by AWS for a partner case study based upon its technology's ability to leverage the AWS cloud to accelerate the analysis of drone-based imagery used in the demining survey process in Ukraine being conducted by NPA. The case study, "Norwegian People's Aid Cuts Ukraine Landmine Survey Times by 90% Using AWS and Safe Pro AI Image Analysis" was prepared and published on behalf of Safe Pro AI who joined AWS's Partner Network earlier this year.

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem, supported by the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations. A recently published video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled three business units focused on protecting those who protect us all. Our strategic emphasis is on the development of a cloud-based ecosystem for analyzing drone imagery utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep learning, and applied computer vision software for hyper scalable processing, analysis, and reporting. Our core capabilities include artificial intelligence/machine learning, mission critical drone services and the manufacturer of ballistic protective products. Safe Pro is led by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the government and commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies for governments, enterprises, and NGOs, enabling them to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

