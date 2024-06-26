Regulatory News:

The Clariane group (CLARI, ISIN FR00 10 386 334) announces that it has finalized the disposal of its residence services activity "Les Essentielles" to Odalys, a subsidiary of the Duval Group.

The transaction involves the operation of 18 residences. Odalys takes over all the teams concerned.

This disposal is part of the Group's strategy to reduce and focus its investments on its three main activities, namely Long-Term Care, Specialty Care and Community Care.

Clariane is delighted that this disposal will ensure the continuity and development of this activity.

"Les Essentielles" having been classified in the group's accounts as assets held for sale since December 2022, this disposal will not have a significant impact on the Group's balance sheet.

Finally, Clariane specifies that this transaction is not included in the program of disposals of operating and real estate assets, as well as capital partnerships, for an expected amount of around €1 billion in gross proceeds from disposals as announced in the Group's refinancing plan on 14 November 2023.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), specialized care facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

