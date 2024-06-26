Freedom First Corporation: Venture Capital Firm Stony Lonesome Group Announces Strategic Partership With Freedom First Corp - Subsidiary of RTB Ventures

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Tampa, Florida-based venture capital firm Stony Lonesome Group ("SLG") announced a strategic partnership with The Woodlands, Texas-based Freedom First Corp, a subsidiary of RTB Ventures (SFO). As part of this strategic partnership, Freedom First has made a capital commitment as the anchor investor in Stony Lonesome Capital Special Reserve II LP, SLG's fifth fund. SLCSR II LP is a late-stage venture growth equity opportunity fund that will build on SLG's 13-year track record of making Mission Focused Investments in Dual-Use deep technology and backing military Veteran founders.

Stony Lonesome Group Partners with Freedom First Corp

Stony Lonesome Group Founder and Managing Partner Sean Drake stated, "With our now 13-year track record, this strategic partnership with Freedom First is the catalyst SLG has been seeking in a partner to grow and scale our Mission Focused investment thesis and to be able to make critical later stage follow on investments in our portfolio of 65+ iconic military tech companies. It was the shared vision and alignment of values and mission that made this the right partnership."

Samantha Young, Chief Investment Officer at RTB Ventures and Chief Financial Strategist at Freedom First stated, "I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Stony Lonesome Group as a GP and anchor investor in their fifth fund. At RTB, we've built a strong foundation in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas. However, recognizing the shifting landscape and the need for sustainable solutions, we're strategically redirecting our capital towards high-growth sectors such as agriculture and technology. Furthermore, our commitment to 'profits with purpose' drives us to invest in areas that address global challenges while offering significant opportunities for innovation and returns. With our expertise and focus on emerging trends, we are dedicated to creating positive change and generating value in these dynamic industries. SLG's visionary leadership in the Veteranpreneur sector aligns perfectly with our mission to support these entrepreneurs in building iconic companies. Together, we embrace 'mentor capital' as much as 'venture capital,' delivering a triple bottom line value proposition that extends beyond ROI to make a meaningful impact."

Ryan Manicom, Partner at RTB Ventures and President & CEO of Freedom First, shared, "I feel very fortunate to have met the SLG team and learn more about their mission-driven investment strategy. It's not often that you find a company or group of people that can provide a solid return for investors, while making a difference in national security and veteran care. We are thrilled to be part of the SLG team and everyone at Freedom First is looking forward to a great partnership."

Other Partners at Stony Lonesome Group include Lt Gen Brooks Bash, USAF Ret, Maj Gen Earl Matthews who served as the USAF Chief Information Security Officer, and the Honorable Patrick J Murphy, US Army Veteran, Congressman, and former Acting Secretary of the Army.

Stony Lonesome Group has been an early investor in notable Veteran-led firms ID.me, StreetShares, Neuroflow and Cyberspatial as well as Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Academy Securities. Stony Lonesome Group General Partner Lt Gen Brooks Bash added, "The synergies of the partnership between Stony Lonesome Group and Freedom First will facilitate the expansion of the impact of our portfolio companies into a more global reach and influence for the benefit of global growth and security."

About Stony Lonesome Group

Stony Lonesome Group is a boutique venture capital firm that focuses on venture capital and growth equity investing through Stony Lonesome Advisors and the Stony Lonesome Capital funds. Founded in 2011, Stony Lonesome Group is a pioneer and thought leader in the Vetrepreneurship ecosystem with a strong commitment to investing in Veteran-founded and Service Disabled Veteran-led companies. SLG's investment thesis focuses on Dual-use Mission-Focused investing. Stony Lonesome Capital II LP had a sector focus on Military Medicine, Healthcare and Veteran Care and Stony Lonesome Capital III LP focused on Cybersecurity, Smart Data, AI, Autonomy, and Robotics. Stony Lonesome Capital Special Reserve II LP will provide growth capital to the best vintage companies from previous SLG Funds as well as the most promising dual-use growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.StonyLonesomeGroupLLC.com.

About Freedom First Corporation

Freedom First is committed to shaping a future where the private sector collaborates seamlessly across energy, food, and technology sectors, driven by a passion for positive impact. We aspire to reinvigorate the role of corporations as catalysts for positive change, transcending bureaucratic hurdles to truly make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.FreedomFirstCorp.com.

