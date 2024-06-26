ParetoHealth Appoints Christine Lui Chen as Chief Marketing Officer for Next Chapter of Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / ParetoHealth, the nation's largest and fastest-growing employer-owned health benefits solution, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Lui Chen as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Christine will oversee the company's marketing, communications, and brand experience.

Christine Chen

Christine Chen, Chief Marketing Officer at ParetoHealth

"Pareto is committed to bringing the industry's top talent to support our members and benefit consultants," said Maeve O'Meara, President of ParetoHealth. "Christine joins us in challenging the status quo and she will be a tremendous asset as we expand our membership and innovate to reduce costs while improving health benefits for the industry."

"I'm excited to join the ParetoHealth team's fight for the greater good," said Christine. "With our unmatched scale and technology, we're in a unique position to help millions of small and medium-sized businesses finally gain back control over spiraling healthcare costs."

Previously, Christine served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Hinge Health, a pioneering digital musculoskeletal company. Christine's extensive background includes building new healthcare categories through leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Independence Blue Cross, and IMS Health, along with multiple innovative healthcare startups. Christine holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master's from Columbia University, and a BA in Neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University.

About ParetoHealth

ParetoHealth is the nation's largest and fastest-growing employer-owned health benefits solution and is designed to mitigate the year-to-year volatility and risk typically associated with self-insurance. This long-term, strategic approach to risk financing gives employers the freedom to focus on reducing healthcare costs and improving quality of care. Members of the ParetoHealth program benefit from access to a curated set of cost-management strategies and solutions, ensuring they can offer their employees access to high-quality and affordable care. More than 2,800 employers participate in the ParetoHealth program, representing more than 850,000 covered lives and $1.3B in stop-loss premium under management. For more information, visit www.paretohealth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Sarah E. Tollie

Email: media@paretohealth.com

