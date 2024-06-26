Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Myrtle Beach Express Wash

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Coastal South Carolina Footprint

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the company's second Myrtle Beach location at 2701 Dick Pond Road.



To celebrate the Grand Opening, the brand-new Myrtle Beach location is offering eight days of free car washes from June 26 - July 3. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to open our second location in Myrtle Beach, SC, and continue bringing our exceptional car wash experience to this vibrant community," said CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "Our commitment to providing industry-leading, efficient, and enjoyable car care remains unwavering as we expand our footprint. We look forward to serving more customers in Myrtle Beach and delivering the cleanest, shiniest cars for years to come."

Myrtle Beach, SC Location: 2701 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

Nearby: Myrtle Beach - Kings Road, Conway

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave has been operating in South Carolina since 2014 and currently operates twenty-two express washes throughout the state. In the coming months, the company will open an additional brand-new location in Clover, SC. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 269 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information:

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.