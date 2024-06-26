Four ScalePad Solutions Named Products of the Year for MSPs

Lifecycle Manager, Lifecycle Insights, Backup Radar, and Control Map honoured for exceptional innovation and successful deployment through the channel

VANCOUVER, BC/ ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Four products from ScalePad, the tech innovator delivering a full suite of solutions to equip the MSP adventure, have been awarded by TMC their 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award.



ScalePad wins four product of the year awards

ScalePad mascot sits inside of a first place trophy cup. The four winning product logos are included on the left side, underneath the MSP today award badge.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor ScalePad as a 2024 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solutions," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution but also with ScalePad's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first-class service to their customers."

ScalePad's suite of apps uncovers risks, insights, and opportunities, empowering MSPs to engage their clients more effectively. These ScalePad apps improve the MSP client experience, demonstrating the value of technology investments and automating reports that communicate clearly with clients. With the suite of ScalePad solutions, including ScalePad Services, MSPs can efficiently manage client relationships and create new revenue and profitability streams.

"We are privileged to have received this recognition for four of the applications we have developed and delivered to the IT Service Industry," CEO Dan Wensley said. "All of us here at ScalePad are dedicated to ensuring our Partners are benefiting from our solutions by improving their operations, assisting them in delivering a masterful experience to their clients."

The four ScalePad solutions that MSP Today named products of the year, explained:

Lifecycle Manager is a Client Engagement Platform that integrates with your tech stack to reveal client-ready actionable insights, enabling them to efficiently assess the state of their clients' technology, plan for improvements, and clearly communicate priorities.

is a Client Engagement Platform that integrates with your tech stack to reveal client-ready actionable insights, enabling them to efficiently assess the state of their clients' technology, plan for improvements, and clearly communicate priorities. Lifecycle Insights helps MSPs deliver better QBRs to their clients.

helps MSPs deliver better QBRs to their clients. Backup Radar is the most complete backup monitoring platform built for MSPs, delivering automated oversight of virtually any backup environment.

is the most complete backup monitoring platform built for MSPs, delivering automated oversight of virtually any backup environment. ControlMap is a compliance platform that helps MSPs and their clients achieve their cybersecurity compliance goals with automation.

Winners of the 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2023, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com.

ScalePad Media Contact:

Riley Adams

media@scalepad.com

628-207-2529

About MSP Today:

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

About TMC:

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets. In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead-generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth. In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success. To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Contact Information:

Riley Adams

Communications Specialist

riley.adams@scalepad.com

(628)207-2529

SOURCE: ScalePad

View the original press release on newswire.com.