Allied Universal Vice President Carmen Randall Named Top 100 Learning & Development Professional

Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services provider, today announced that Carmen Randall, vice president of training and development for North America, has earned the 2024 OnCon Icon "Top 100 Learning & Development Professional" award.

The OnCon Icon Awards are voted on by peers and presented to individuals based on accomplishments at their companies and within the talent acquisition community. Voters chose recipients who demonstrate a successful mix of achievements and positive impacts on their organization through strong contributions, innovative programs and exhibit notable leadership skills.

"This award recognition for Carmen is well deserved. She has been a tremendous leader and contributor at this organization for many years, following a distinguished career in the military," said Brent O'Bryan, senior vice president of training and talent development at Allied Universal. "Carmen exemplifies what it means to be both a learning leader and an I-Care Leader at Allied Universal."

Randall started her 16-year career at Allied Universal, as a manager of field training services following her 20-year service in the U.S. Army where she retired with the rank of First Sergeant.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from my peers within the training and development community for my accomplishments and dedication to employee training," Randall said. "This award is a testament to the importance of ensuring that corporate training programs remain focused on developing the skills and knowledge employees need to succeed in their roles."

