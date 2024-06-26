InFlux Technologies Ltd.: Flux Launches FluxEdge Alpha, Ushering in a New Era of Decentralized Computing

Flux Unveils Platform to Transform Computational Power Management

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 26, 2024, a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and decentralized storage, today announced the launch of FluxEdge in its public alpha stage, a groundbreaking platform designed to transform the landscape of decentralized computing. This new alpha release marks a critical juncture in Flux's mission to harness the power of underutilized computational resources worldwide.



FluxEdge is designed to optimize GPU resources by allowing the general public to affordably utilize unused computing power by aggregating idle resources from various contributors, creating a vast pool of computational power. This approach effectively addresses the infrastructural limitations of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud gaming. Promoting decentralization of computing power, FluxEdge maximizes the use of existing hardware, conserves resources and significantly reduces electronic waste by minimizing the need for new purchases.

The application also enables users worldwide to contribute their idle GPU machines to the FluxEdge network by simplifying the process of contributing idle GPU reserves. Customers who need resources for high-performance applications can rent these machines. This collaborative model maximizes resource efficiency and democratizes access to advanced computing power. The Web3 platform also offers multiple payment options, such as fiat payments.

"FluxEdge alpha is set to redefine how computational tasks are managed and executed," stated Flux CEO Daniel Keller. "By creating a decentralized marketplace, FluxEdge allows users to tap into a vast network of unused CPUs and GPUs for demanding tasks such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and graphics rendering. This innovative approach addresses the global shortage of computational power, making high-performance computing more accessible and cost-effective."

Key features of FluxEdge include:



Decentralized Marketplace: FluxEdge connects users with available computational resources globally, ensuring efficient and flexible access to high-performance computing.

Seamless Integration: The platform supports various computational tasks, making it ideal for industries requiring significant processing power.

Sustainable Solutions: Using idle resources, FluxEdge promotes sustainability and reduces the need for additional infrastructure investments.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ease of use in mind, FluxEdge offers a straightforward interface for users to manage their computational needs efficiently.

Proof of Useful Work: Incorporating proof of useful work aligns with the platform's commitment to efficiency, sustainability and real-world impact. The computational power harnessed is directed toward solving meaningful problems.



FluxEdge represents a significant leap toward a greener future by enhancing computing efficiency and reinforcing Flux's commitment to sustainability. By optimizing the use of existing resources, the platform minimizes environmental impact and champions eco-friendly technology solutions.

After a successful alpha launch, Flux is preparing for a wider beta test in the second half of 2024. This phase will involve more users to help improve the platform's features and functionality. Flux is dedicated to ongoing improvement and innovation, ensuring that FluxEdge continues to meet the changing needs of the technology industry.

About Flux

InFlux Technologies is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. Any hardened Dockerized application can run on Flux's fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world's largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information about FluxEdge Alpha and to stay updated on upcoming developments, visit www.RunOnFlux.io .

