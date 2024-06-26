Innovative-e Wins Microsoft World-Wide Partner of the Year for Project and Portfolio Management for the Second Consecutive Year

MERRITT ISLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Innovative-e, a leading provider of project and work management software and solutions proudly announced today it has won the worldwide Microsoft Project and Portfolio Management 2024 Partner of the Year Award. This announcement marks the seventh award in the last six years, having been previously recognized as Partner of the Year (2023), Finalist for Partner of the Year in Project & Portfolio Management (2019, 2021, 2022), Finalist for Customer Experience in 2022 and Winner of the 2020 MSUS Partner of the Year for Project Management.





The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology, underscoring Innovative-e's commitment to delivering outstanding solutions and services in collaboration with Microsoft.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award for the second year in a row," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and our strong partnership with Microsoft. We remain committed to empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions that drive better outcomes and higher organizational performance."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovations during the past year. Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, the Microsoft digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

Innovative-e is a Microsoft AI Cloud Solution Partner in Modern Work for both Enterprise and SMB. With a track record of successful project implementations and a customer-centric approach, Innovative-e has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to maximize the value of their Microsoft modern platform investments. Innovative-e continues to leverage the latest Microsoft and partner technologies (like Teams4PM) to deliver transformative project and portfolio management solutions. Their comprehensive approach includes planning, consulting, implementation, adoption and change management (including training & support), and end-to-end application lifecycle development (ALM), ensuring clients receive end-to-end services.

