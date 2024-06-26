Quadrant Technologies makes it to the podium of the 2024 Microsoft Azure Partner of the Year Awards

Quadrant honored for excellence in delivering innovative and impactful solutions leveraging Microsoft Azure technologies

REDMOND, Wash., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Technologies today announced that it has been named a finalist of the Microsoft Azure 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. Quadrant was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners, for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are incredibly honored to be named one of the top 2 finalists for the Microsoft Azure 2024 Partner of the Year Awards," saidVamshi Reddy, CEO of Quadrant Technologies. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to developing innovative solutions and delivering exceptional customer service based on Microsoft Azure. Being recognized among such a strong field of global partners motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and empowering businesses with the power of open-source technologies on Azure. As we expand our horizons, we are also proud to be one of the 30 global Fabric Featured Partners of Microsoft, further solidifying our commitment to excellence and innovation."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from over 4,700 nominations from over 100 countries. Quadrant Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft OSS on Azure.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions for customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem, and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

To be eligible for this award, submissions must include validated ROI metrics, customer testimonials, and third-party endorsements. Although the specific details of each submission are confidential, Quadrant presented its migration solutions, demonstrating their effectiveness in helping customers transition to Azure seamlessly:

Achieved a 40% reduction in migration costs, with projected annual optimizations of 30% over 3-4 years. The transition to Azure alleviated clients' licensing expenses, contributing to significant cost savings. Performance Enhancement: On average, transaction speeds improved from 20 to 5 seconds, enhancing overall system efficiency and user experience.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. Read the full press release from Quadrant Technologies https://www.quadranttechnologies.com/partner-of-the-year-2024.

