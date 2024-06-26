Metallicus: Bonifii Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Evolving Blockchain Solutions With a Focus on Enhanced Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced that Bonifii has joined its Banking Innovation Program. This collaboration marks a significant revival and evolution of blockchain solutions initially explored by CULedger, now Bonifii, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to harnessing blockchain technology for enhanced financial services.





Metal Blockchain + Bonifii





"This partnership between Metallicus and Bonifii represents a significant advancement for both organizations," expressed Marshall Hayner, CEO of Metallicus. "By joining forces, we can build on the innovative groundwork laid by CULedger and drive the development of advanced blockchain applications tailored for the financial sector. Bonifii's dedication to leveraging blockchain technology aligns perfectly with our mission to bring secure, efficient, and scalable solutions to the market. We're excited to collaborate with Bonifii and former CU Ledger credit union partners, utilizing Metal Blockchain technology to realize these innovative use cases. Together, we aim to set new standards in the financial sector, enhancing security, transparency, and overall user experience for all stakeholders involved."

"Bonifii is excited to join the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program. Our participation in this consortium represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance financial services and protect our members from becoming victims of financial fraud," said John Ainsworth, President and CEO of Bonifii.

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like Bonifii to adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program supports financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. Focused on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, and Tokenization of Assets, the program equips participants with the tools and resources to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About Bonifii:

Denver-based Bonifii is an innovative financial technology company that proactively protects credit union members from becoming victims of financial fraud. To learn more about Bonifii, visit www.bonifii.com, email us at sales@bonifii.com, or follow Bonifii on LinkedIn or Twitter.

