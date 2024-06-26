ArtCap Strategies Acted as Global Coordinator, Lender, and Admin Agent in USD665mn Financing for Holding Lupo Corporation's Acquisition of Shares of Interceramic S.A. De C.V.

ArtCap Strategies ("ArtCap") is a private credit fund specialized in direct lending and advisory throughout Latin America and the Caribbean

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / ArtCap Strategies ("ArtCap") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a USD665 million senior secured financing used in connection with funding the Public Share Acquisition Offer ("OPA") by Holding Lupo Corporation ("Lupo") for the shares of Interceramic, S.A. de C.V. ("Interceramic" or the "Company"), and to refinance existing corporate debt.





The financing allowed Lupo to acquire 86.3 million shares, representing 61.2% of the outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, or 99.76% of the shares targeted by the offer. Following this transaction, the control group of Interceramic, including the Almeida family and Kohler, has increased their stake from 38.65% to 99.85%. Additionally, the financing will allow Interceramic to refinance existing corporate debt.

ArtCap Strategies' team boasts unique and extensive experience in executing structured financings throughout the region, with an established track record of delivering innovative, tailor-made solutions that help clients achieve their goals. This transaction represents one of the first financings for take-private transactions in Mexico led by a private credit fund, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial market and demonstrating the sector's expansion in Latin America.

Víctor Almeida, CEO of Interceramic, S.A. de C.V., stated: "We are thrilled about this opportunity to drive Interceramic's growth alongside Kohler and further consolidate our market leadership. The strategic and financial backing from ArtCap Strategies, has been crucial in closing this transaction."

Antonio Navarro, Managing Partner of ArtCap Strategies, expressed: "We are deeply grateful to the Almeida family for their trust in ArtCap Strategies. It has been an honor to assist in this transformative acquisition, and we wish Interceramic the very best as it embarks on this exciting new stage. We are confident that with their vision and leadership, Interceramic will continue to thrive and achieve remarkable success."

About Interceramic

Interceramic is the industry leader in the manufacturing of innovative ceramic and porcelain tile, as well as one of the top distributors of kitchen and bath products in Mexico. Since its inception, Interceramic has strived to design and create groundbreaking products while maintaining unmatched quality and production standards. As one of the leading manufacturers in Latin America, Interceramic is proud to have established 10 manufacturing facilities with production capacity in excess of 450 million square feet annually. Interceramic maintains nearly 5,500 full time manufacturing positions across Mexico.

About ArtCap Strategies

ArtCap Strategies is a Cayman-based investment group specializing in structuring custom solutions for clients in Latin America and the Caribbean. With a team of seasoned professionals and a comprehensive suite of products and services, ArtCap enables its clients and investors to navigate complex financial landscapes in order to achieve their strategic objectives.

