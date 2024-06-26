GoDaddy: The Importance of Listening: Meet Trish Brown

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

I am Trish Brown, the Senior Global Recruiting Operations Manager here at GoDaddy. I joined GoDaddy in November of 2021 working with the Talent Acquisition Support Team where I managed the United States day-to-day operations of the candidate journey including interviewing and onboarding. Over the last few years, my role has expanded and I now support global recruiting operations including systems and processes.

What has been one of your proudest moments at the organization?

GoDaddy is a human-centric organization. Our leaders demonstrate a true sense of concern for the well-being of ourselves and every single employee. Last year, a member on my team and his family were impacted by a cyclone which caused major damage to their home including flooding and loss of power. Their personal belongings including major appliances and furniture were destroyed. Without hesitation, our Talent Acquisition leadership Team explored ways to support him and his family to help replace some of the items. I am proud to work for an organization that focuses on the individuals who are the heart of the company. When our teammates face adversity, I feel proud knowing that I work with an organization that provides resources to support those who are in need.

How do you contribute to fostering diversity and inclusion within your team?

Having a workplace environment that prioritizes diversity is critical for me. As a leader, I demonstrate the importance of diversity by leading by example and ensuring that everyone feels connected and included. In building a culture that embraces diversity, listening is critical. It is important for my team to feel comfortable expressing their ideas and concerns while feeling connected to the decisions that are being made.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

I would describe GoDaddy's culture as balanced. There is a sense of working hard and accountability but not at the sacrifice of your health and wellness. Our company offers flexible work schedules, a very generous paid time off benefit, and Wellness Days - a day where all employees have off and can dedicate time to relaxing, recharging, and practicing self-care.

Do you have any advice for someone who is interested in a career at GoDaddy?

I recommend someone interested in a career at GoDaddy to make your mark. Find what it is that you are good at and find a creative way to showcase those skills. I find that I am always learning at GoDaddy, and it is important to stay up to date on the latest trends and practices in my field.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

My free time is all about living, loving, and laughing. My husband of 31 years and I are the proud parents of 5 wonderful children and 14 amazing grandchildren. We are originally from Indiana and relocated to the Phoenix, Arizona area in 2015 where the weather is pleasant 75% of the time. We enjoy spending time with family and our new puppy ( Sasha Coco). We also like to check out local festivals, travel, and experiment with different cuisines in our outdoor kitchen. I appreciate music in a variety of ways, such as singing karaoke to my favorite tunes, dancing, or attending a live performance. Whenever possible, I enjoy any type of entertainment that offers a good laugh.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com