Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andra Enescu as an independent member of the Board of Directors (the "Board').

Mr. Paul Haber, Interim CEO and Interim CFO, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Ms. Andra Enescu to the Board."

ABOUT ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORP.

The Company's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the development and performance of the Company's business and future activities following the date hereof, the general state of the economy will not materially worsen and the Company is able to sustain its level of sales and earning margins. the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved.

Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to, risks associated with the failure of the Company to successfully raise capital, or the deterioration in the financial market conditions that prevent the Company from raising the required funds in a timely manner and the Company's inability to develop and implement a business plan in general and for any reason whatsoever.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this press release.



