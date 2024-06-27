Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 00:14 Uhr
103 Leser
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (NYSE:HQH)(NYSE:THQ)(NYSE:THW) announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on June 25, 2024. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, HQH had outstanding 50,624,847 shares of common stock. 80.52% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class B Trustees to the Board:

Number of Votes Cast For

Percentage of Votes Cast For

Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld

Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld

Rose DiMartino36,867,16190.4%3,893,7349.6%
C. William Maher36,914,51190.6%3,846,3849.4%

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, THQ had outstanding 41,356,058 shares of common stock. 77.11% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class A Trustees to the Board:

Number of Votes Cast For

Percentage of Votes Cast For

Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld

Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld

Kathleen Goetz30,977,51897.1%911,1462.9%
Todd Reit31,219,18097.9%669,4842.1%

abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, THW had outstanding 38,244,601 shares of common stock. 72.84% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class C Trustees to the Board:

Number of Votes Cast For

Percentage of Votes Cast For

Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld

Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld

Jeffrey A. Bailey27,031,68097.0%824,2373.0%
C. William Maher26,893,55796.5%962,3603.5%

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

abrdn U.S. Closed End Funds

###

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
