abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (NYSE:HQH)(NYSE:THQ)(NYSE:THW) announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on June 25, 2024. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, HQH had outstanding 50,624,847 shares of common stock. 80.52% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class B Trustees to the Board:

Number of Votes Cast For Percentage of Votes Cast For Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld Rose DiMartino 36,867,161 90.4% 3,893,734 9.6% C. William Maher 36,914,511 90.6% 3,846,384 9.4%

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, THQ had outstanding 41,356,058 shares of common stock. 77.11% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class A Trustees to the Board:

Number of Votes Cast For Percentage of Votes Cast For Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld Kathleen Goetz 30,977,518 97.1% 911,146 2.9% Todd Reit 31,219,180 97.9% 669,484 2.1%

abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, THW had outstanding 38,244,601 shares of common stock. 72.84% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class C Trustees to the Board:

Number of Votes Cast For Percentage of Votes Cast For Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld Jeffrey A. Bailey 27,031,680 97.0% 824,237 3.0% C. William Maher 26,893,557 96.5% 962,360 3.5%

