abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (NYSE:HQH)(NYSE:THQ)(NYSE:THW) announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on June 25, 2024. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, HQH had outstanding 50,624,847 shares of common stock. 80.52% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
Shareholders approved the election of two Class B Trustees to the Board:
Number of Votes Cast For
Percentage of Votes Cast For
Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld
Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld
|Rose DiMartino
|36,867,161
|90.4%
|3,893,734
|9.6%
|C. William Maher
|36,914,511
|90.6%
|3,846,384
|9.4%
abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, THQ had outstanding 41,356,058 shares of common stock. 77.11% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
Shareholders approved the election of two Class A Trustees to the Board:
Number of Votes Cast For
Percentage of Votes Cast For
Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld
Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld
|Kathleen Goetz
|30,977,518
|97.1%
|911,146
|2.9%
|Todd Reit
|31,219,180
|97.9%
|669,484
|2.1%
abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, THW had outstanding 38,244,601 shares of common stock. 72.84% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
Shareholders approved the election of two Class C Trustees to the Board:
Number of Votes Cast For
Percentage of Votes Cast For
Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld
Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld
|Jeffrey A. Bailey
|27,031,680
|97.0%
|824,237
|3.0%
|C. William Maher
|26,893,557
|96.5%
|962,360
|3.5%
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
