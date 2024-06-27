Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Novra Technologies (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) and its subsidiary, International Datacasting Corporation (IDC), are pleased to announce receipt of an order from longtime customer Radio Renascença in Portugal to upgrade its network. This upgrade will refresh and enhance Radio Renascença's current radio distribution infrastructure with IDC's latest technology MAP Pro Audio receivers.

The new MAP Pro Audio receivers are designed to support modern broadcasting needs with improved efficiency and performance.

Key Features of the MAP Pro Audio Receivers:

Advanced Codecs: Supports new, more efficient codecs, enhancing audio quality and reducing bandwidth requirements.

Livewire AoIP Distribution: Facilitates seamless audio over IP (AoIP) distribution.

Backwards Compatibility: Compatible with previous IDC audio receivers, including STAR and SuperFlex families.

MISTiQ Cloud Distribution: Integrated support for IDC's MISTiQ cloud distribution service for broadcast networks.

Enhanced Cybersecurity: Equipped with advanced cybersecurity features to protect against growing digital threats.

Radio Renascença, part of Grupo Renascença Multimédia, has been a valued customer of IDC for over a decade. The decision to continue this partnership and invest in IDC's cutting-edge technology is a testament to the strong relationship and confidence built over the years. IDC has collaborated with its longtime regional partner, Aicox Soluções, to ensure that Radio Renascença receives the best support and service during this upgrade.

Quotes:

João Pereira, Technical Director of Radio Renascença added: "After careful consideration and review of products available on the market, we selected IDC as we invest in our next-generation network. They have been a reliable technology partner for more than a decade, and we look forward to working with them in the future."

Harris Liontas, CEO of IDC, commented: "The broadcast radio industry is undergoing profound and wide-ranging transformations, driven by innovations in technology as well as evolving business models. As a trusted partner to our longtime customers, we have invested heavily in R&D to prepare for these industry-wide transformations to allow our clients to navigate and seize the opportunities presented by these changes. Having Radio Renascença continue to choose IDC after all these years is a strong endorsement for our products, our excellent support team, and the relationships of trust we have built over time. We are proud to support their next-generation network with our latest technology."

About Grupo Renascença Multimédia: Grupo Renascença Multimédia is a leading Portuguese media group that includes well-known radio brands Renascença, RFM, and MEGA HITS. On the digital side, the group operates several webradios, mobile apps, and maintains a strong presence on social media platforms, enhancing its reach and engagement with listeners.

About International Datacasting Corporation: Part of the Novra Group (Novra), (TSXV: NVI), International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a global provider of products, systems, and services for distributing multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications, with a focus on broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and reliable data communications. For more information, visit: datacast.com.

