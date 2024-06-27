Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Stuttgart
26.06.24
17:59 Uhr
0,033 Euro
+0,009
+35,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0320,05026.06.
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 00:38 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Closes Second Tranche of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (see PR's dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024 and June 19, 2024) for gross proceeds of $36,400. In connection with completion of the second tranche, the Company has issued 520,000 flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common flow-through share (a "FT Share") and one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant") of the Company. Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through share at a price of $0.10 per share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date.

In connection with completion of the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement, the Company paid total finders' fees of $1,680 and issued 24,000 non-transferable Share purchase warrants to Sherbrooke Street Capital (SSC) Inc. Each non-transferable Share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a 12-month period from the closing date.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 27, 2024.

The financing, although conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), is subject to final approval.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used towards exploration activities on the Company's portfolio of mining projects as well as general and administrative purposes.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.