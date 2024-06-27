Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Closes Second Tranche of Financing

Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (see PR's dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024 and June 19, 2024) for gross proceeds of $36,400. In connection with completion of the second tranche, the Company has issued 520,000 flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common flow-through share (a "FT Share") and one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant") of the Company. Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through share at a price of $0.10 per share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date.

In connection with completion of the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement, the Company paid total finders' fees of $1,680 and issued 24,000 non-transferable Share purchase warrants to Sherbrooke Street Capital (SSC) Inc. Each non-transferable Share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a 12-month period from the closing date.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 27, 2024.

The financing, although conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), is subject to final approval.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used towards exploration activities on the Company's portfolio of mining projects as well as general and administrative purposes.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

