Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, is providing this default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). On April 16, 2024, the Company announced that it was unable to file its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the related management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Required Filings") by the deadline of April 29, 2024.

On April 30, 2024, the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, granted a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the Company. The Company intends to file the Required Filings as soon as practicable.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company reports that since its news release of June 12, 2024, there have been no material changes regarding the information contained in that news release, except that the Company will not complete the Required Filings by June 28, 2024, as the audit process has not been completed, and it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as its principal regulator, for an extension of the MCTO. The Company confirms there have been no failures by it in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, and there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default announced in the Company's news release of April 16, 2024. Lastly, there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen's Automated Vertical Pastures technology utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. HydroGreen's fully automated indoor growing technology performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding-all with the push of a button-to deliver nutritious fresh forage for livestock without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment, and transportation. Automated Vertical Pastures not only provide superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal but also enable significant environmental benefits to the farm.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

