WKN: A2N7PB | ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 | Ticker-Symbol: T3V2
Tradegate
26.06.24
11:02 Uhr
1,780 Euro
+0,010
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7401,81026.06.
1,7701,79026.06.
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 01:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Life Science Investors: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL") announced today the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 25, 2024.

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, HQL had outstanding 27,350,517 shares of common stock. 87.84% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class B Trustees to the Board to serve until 2027 Annual Meeting by the following votes:

Number of Votes Cast For

Percentage of Votes Cast For

Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld

Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld

Stephen Bird

20,269,963

84.4%

3,753,701

15.6%

Jeffrey Bailey

19,670,734

81.9%

4,352,930

18.1%

Shareholders opposed a shareholder proposal regarding annual terms of trustees by the following votes:

Number of Votes Cast For

Percentage of Votes Cast For

Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld

Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld

Number of Votes
Abstained

Percentage
of Votes
Abstained

6,891,241

41.6%

9,133,348

55.1%

533,327

3.3%

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

www.abrdnhql.com

# # #

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.