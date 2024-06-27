abrdn Life Science Investors: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL") announced today the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 25, 2024.

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, HQL had outstanding 27,350,517 shares of common stock. 87.84% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

Shareholders approved the election of two Class B Trustees to the Board to serve until 2027 Annual Meeting by the following votes:

Number of Votes Cast For Percentage of Votes Cast For Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld Stephen Bird 20,269,963 84.4% 3,753,701 15.6% Jeffrey Bailey 19,670,734 81.9% 4,352,930 18.1%

Shareholders opposed a shareholder proposal regarding annual terms of trustees by the following votes:

Number of Votes Cast For Percentage of Votes Cast For Number of Votes Cast Against/Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast Against / Withheld Number of Votes

Abstained Percentage

of Votes

Abstained 6,891,241 41.6% 9,133,348 55.1% 533,327 3.3%

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

www.abrdnhql.com

# # #

For More Information Contact:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

Investor Relations

800-522-5465

Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

View the original press release on accesswire.com