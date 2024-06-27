EYGS LLP: Global IPO divergence widens as Americas and EMEIA surge and Asia-Pacific slows

H1 2024 global IPO volumes fell 12%, with proceeds down by 16% year-on-year

EMEIA regained the No.1 global IPO market share by number for the first time in 16 years

Industrials led the way in volume of IPOs with technology raising the most capital

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, in the first half (H1) of 2024 there were 551 listings raising US$52.2b in capital, a 12% decrease in the number of IPOs and a 16% drop in proceeds raised year-on-year (YOY). This result is mainly due to a slowdown in Asia-Pacific IPO activity, with the Americas and EMEIA seeing robust growth in H1. These and other findings are available in the EY Global IPO Trends Q2 2024 report.

Industrials took the lead in number of IPOs with 115 (21%) listings, primarily fueled by strong activity in India. Meanwhile, the technology sector outperformed in terms of capital raised, amassing an impressive US$10.8b (21%) in IPO proceeds, with the US securing more than half (52%) of these funds.

There was a leap in large private equity (PE)- and venture capital (VC)-backed IPOs, with the proportion of IPO proceeds from such offerings rising from just 9% in the first half of 2023 to 41% in H1 2024. This trend was particularly pronounced in the Americas, where 74% of the IPO proceeds were from PE- and VC-backed companies.

Americas and EMEIA gain ground while Asia-Pacific activity continues to slow

During H1 2024, there was a strong appetite for equity offerings in both the Americas and EMEIA regions, buoyed by favorable stock market performance, improving IPO valuation levels and growing investor enthusiasm for new offerings. In the Americas, there were 86 IPOs with proceeds of US$17.8b, an increase of 12% and 67% respectively YOY.

The EMEIA region made a remarkable comeback in H1 2024, achieving its highest global share by number since the 2008 global financial crisis while accounting for 45% of total deal volume and 46% of value. This impressive performance was spurred by major European listings, indicating that more larger companies perceive the current market condition as an optimal IPO window. India also experienced a significant surge, accounting for 27% (152) of global IPOs by deal volume, up from 13% (81) in the same period last year.

The Asia-Pacific region, once a hotbed for IPOs, has seen its market sentiment dampened by a confluence of headwinds, including geopolitical tensions, elections, economic slowdown, heightened interest rates and a drought in market liquidity, which led to investor caution. The region witnessed a prolonged slowdown in H1 2024, with a mere 216 IPOs listed and US$10.4b raised. This lacklustre performance represents a staggering decline of 43% and 73% by volume and value YOY, respectively. It is important to appreciate, however, that policymakers in China have set higher requirements on IPOs to improve the strength and the scale of companies choosing to go public.

George Chan, EY Global IPO Leader, says:

"The global IPO market reflects the broader economic backdrop, while seeking new balance amid geopolitical and election complexities. As the pendulum of opportunity swings toward the developed Western economies, the Asia-Pacific region faces headwinds that test its tenacity. Companies contemplating IPOs need to show heightened adaptability to make well-informed strategic decisions amid the evolving IPO landscape."

H2 2024 IPO market outlook

According to the report, the second half of 2024 will be shaped by key factors affecting the global IPO market - the central banks' interest rate cut schedules, escalating geopolitical tensions and the election super-cycle.

The report predicts that global inflation will continue to cool amid varying economic conditions and regional inflation levels. The central bank's easing cycle is likely to be disjointed with some European and emerging markets leading the way, ahead of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed). When central banks, including the Fed, reverse their course and start to lower interest rates, investors are expected to move their capital in search of higher returns. This shift is anticipated to increase liquidity in equity markets, emerging markets and growth-oriented sectors like technology and health and life sciences.

Chan says: "Geopolitical tensions could compel businesses to explore alternative IPO markets, avoiding high-risk regions and seeking more favorable regulatory environments. This shift could potentially lead to the rise of new financial hubs and alter the IPO market landscape. Meanwhile, election-related uncertainties impact IPO timing. Some companies could postpone offerings to sidestep the unpredictable effects of electoral outcomes on market stability and investor confidence, preferring to await more stable post-election conditions."

About the data

The data presented here is available on ey.com/ipo/trends. H1 2024 refers to the first six months of 2024 and covers completed IPOs from 1 January 2024 to 17 June 2024, plus expected IPOs by 30 June 2024 (forecasted as of 17 June 2024). H1 2023 refers to the first six months of 2023 and covers completed IPOs from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023. All data contained in this document is sourced from Dealogic, S&P Capital IQ, Mergermarket and EY analysis unless otherwise noted. The Dealogic data in this report are under license by ION. ION retains and reserves all rights in such data. SPAC data are excluded from all data in this report, except where indicated.

