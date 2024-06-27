Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The year end financial statements and corresponding management's discussion & analysis (the "Annual Filings") and the first quarter financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "First Quarter Filings") are available at www.yangaroo.com and at www.sedarplus.ca . Please note that all currency in this press release is denominated in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of Yangaroo, commented, "We are pleased to report significant advancements in our year-over-year operating results for both the first quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2023. Our operating income notably improved, compared to the respective prior year's operating period, mostly due to increased sales volume and revenue in our Advertising Division, after adjusting for seasonality. We believe this growth is also owing in part to the acquisition of Millenia3 in November 2023, by providing additional revenue and other intangible value for the Advertising Division from late in the 2023 fiscal year and continuing into 2024."

For the year ended December 31, 2023, operating income and normalized EBITDA increased to $13,702 and $1,135,575, respectively, from an operating loss of $430,352 and normalized EBITDA of $536,209 in 2022.

In FY 2023, the Advertising Division experienced an increase in delivery volumes and sales per customer, along with expanded services and use across trafficking, production, and analytics. This growth was further bolstered by the acquisition of Millenia3 in November 2023. To date, the Millenia3 integration has gone smoothly with the team continuing to serve the transitioned customers while integrating and streamlining its operations and technology with our existing systems. The Entertainment Group's Music Division saw a decline in revenue year-over-year primarily due to major record labels reducing new music video deliveries, while music audio track promotional deliveries remained stable. The Awards Division experienced only a slight year-over-year decline in revenue largely due to the timing of certain Award Shows.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, operating income and normalized EBITDA increased to $17,369 and $237,582, respectively, from an operating loss of $254,870 and normalized EBITDA of $116,293 in Q1'2023.

The year-over-year improvement in Q1 2024 results can largely be attributed to the full integration of the Millenia3 operations into our Advertising Division results as well as the continued expansion of our trafficking, production and analytics services. The Entertainment Group's Music Division saw a rebound in music delivery activity and achieved a modest year-on-year revenue increase while the Awards Division, with our normal roster of Award Show clients recommitted for 2024, experienced only a slight decline in revenue due to the timing of scheduled award show programming.

Mr. Schuetrumpf continued, "We are excited to announce our seventh consecutive quarter of positive Normalized EBITDA, which we see as a testament to our stable operations and unwavering commitment to exceptional client service. As we move through 2024, our focus will remain on executing our growth strategy, expanding our customer base, and investing in our technology platform. Despite the challenges and uncertainties in the advertising and music markets, we believe we are well-positioned to seize both organic and non-organic growth opportunities."

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue in fiscal 2023 was $7,885,482, an increase of $150,638 over $7,734,844 in 2022. This is largely driven by increased advertising revenue, partially offset by entertainment revenue.

(i) Advertising

The Company earned advertising revenue of $5,676,770 in the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $374,736 over the same period in 2022. The increase from the previous year is primarily attributed to additional revenue from Millenia3 acquisition, offset by a slow-down in the advertising industry and corresponding decline in our customer volumes.

(ii) Entertainment

The Company earned entertainment revenue of $2,208,712 in the year ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $224,098 over the same period in 2022. The decrease from the prior year is primarily attributed to slower activity in Awards as well as lower volumes amongst Music customers.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $7,871,780, a decrease of $293,416 over the prior year period.

(i) Salaries and Consulting

Salaries and consulting expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $4,925,803 representing a significant decrease of $871,998 over the same period in the prior year, excluding a one-time, non-recurring, employment tax credit of $538,018 recognized in the Q4'2022. The management will continue focus on operational optimizations in the fiscal year of 2024.

(ii) Marketing and Promotion

Marketing and promotion expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $251,589, representing a slightly increase of $7,717 versus the prior year period. The increase from the prior year was primarily resulting from higher marketing and sales activities as the company revamp for business growth and development.

(iii) General and Administrative

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $786,691 representing a decrease of $316,333 over the prior year. The decrease is primarily related to lower professional services fees.

(iv) Technology Development

Technology development expense for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $627,389 representing a decrease of $12,877 over the same period in the prior year. The decrease from the prior year is primarily attributed to lower costs from third-party software, hardware and cloud requirements, offset by a decrease from investment tax credits.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's normalized EBITDA was $1,135,575 in comparison to normalized EBITDA of $536,209 in 2022. The increase in normalized EBITDA versus the prior year and prior quarter is primarily attributed to the lower headcount costs and reduced professional fees.

Q1'2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue in Q1'2024 was $1,922,631 compared to $1,845,253 in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue increased by $77,378 or 4% versus Q1'2023. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher Advertising revenue and Music with an increase of $89,978 or 6% and $16,686 or 6%, respectively, slightly off-set by lower Awards revenue with a decrease of $29,287 or 20%. The increase in Advertising revenue is attributed to business growth from Millenia3 acquisition and the increase in Music revenue is attributed to higher new music video deliveries from major record labels and music audio deliveries.

Operating expenses in Q1'2024 were $1,905,262 compared $2,100,123 the first quarter of 2023, respectively. Operating expenses decreased by $194,861 or 9% versus Q1'2023. The decrease in operating expenses is primarily attributed to headcount and general & administrative expenses, partially off-set by increased marketing and technology expenses.

Normalized EBITDA in Q1'2024 was $237,582 in comparison to normalized EBITDA of $116,293 in Q1'2023. Normalized EBITDA increased by $121,289 compared to Q1'2023. The increase is primarily attributed to higher revenue from Advertising and Music and lower operating expenses from salary and general & administrative fees.



Financial Highlights





Q1 2024



Q4 2023



Q3 2023



Q2 2023 Cash $ 207,998

$ 150,928

$ 254,720

$ 284,178 Working capital (deficiency)

($1,810,041 )

($1,758,949 )

($1,115,884 )

($94,749 ) Liquidity $ 521,092

$ 623,506

$ 975,794

$ 552,960















Revenue $ 1,922,631

$ 2,128,768

$ 1,708,931

$ 2,172,530 Operating expenses $ 1,905,262

$ 2,172,208

$ 1,696,777

$ 1,905,839 Other expenses (income)

($146 ) $ 3,756,134

$ 20,217

$ 230,473 Income (loss) for the period $ 15,565



($3,799,574 )

($8,063 ) $ 36,218 Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.00



($0.06 )

($0.00 ) $ 0.00 Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.00



($0.06 )

($0.00 ) $ 0.00 EBITDA $ 356,705



($3,407,954 ) $ 322,585

$ 384,490 EBITDA Margin %

18.55%



(160%)



18.88%



17.70% Normalized EBITDA (loss) * $ 237,582

$ 211,061

$ 266,269

$ 541,952 Normalized EBITDA Margin % *

12.36%



9.91%



15.58%



24.95%

* A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definitions and reconciliation non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures





Q1 2023



Q4 2022



Q3 2022



Q2 2022

Cash $ 204,604

$ 296,748

$ 346,744

$ 607,289

Working capital

($224,819 ) $ 217,710



($1,701,222 )

($1,517,889 ) Liquidity $ 781,378

$ 737,680

$ 639,320

$ 1,033,533















Revenue $ 1,845,253

$ 2,097,353

$ 1,733,140

$ 1,915,307 Operating expenses $ 2,100,123

$ 1,426,921

$ 1,987,591

$ 2,259,186 Other expenses (income) $ 109,749

$ 148,124



($109,995 )

($2,133,145 ) Income (loss) for the period

($364,619 ) $ 522,308



($144,456 ) $ 1,789,266 Income (loss) per share - basic

($0.01 ) $ 0.01



($0.00 ) $ 0.03 Income (loss) per share - diluted

($0.01 ) $ 0.01



($0.00 ) $ 0.03 EBITDA

($13,174 ) $ 816,075

$ 108,087

$ 2,047,149 EBITDA Margin %

(0.71%)



38.91%



6.24%



106.88% Normalized EBITDA (loss) * $ 116,293

$ 833,974

$ 1,927



($42,766 ) Normalized EBITDA Margin % *

6.30%



39.76%



0.11%



(2.23%)

* A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definitions and reconciliation non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures

Cease Trade Order and Suspension of Trading

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") suspended trading in the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") effective May 8, 2024 as a result of a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") on May 7, 2024 (the "FFCTO"). As the filing of the Annual Filings (and the First Quarter Filings) have been made within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, the filing of the Annual Filings (and First Quarter Filings) will constitute the application to revoke the FFCTO. Concurrently, the Company intends to apply to the TSXV for reinstatement of trading of the Company Shares. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, offering a cloud-based software platform for the management and distribution of digital media content. Yangaroo's Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") platform is a patented cloud-based platform that provides customers with a centralised and fully integrated workflow directly connecting radio and television broadcasters, digital display networks, and video publishers for centralised digital asset management, delivery and promotion. DMDS is used across the advertising, music, and entertainment awards show markets.

YANGAROO Inc. is a publicly listed company incorporated on July 28, 1999 under the laws of Ontario as Musicrypt.com Inc. and changed to its present name on July 17, 2007. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCPK: YOOIF.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 3G1.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Grant Schuetrumpf

Ph: (416) 534 0607

investors@yangaroo.com

