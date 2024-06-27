



SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Elite Partners Capital announced its latest logistics acquisition in close proximity to Stuttgart, the automotive capital of Germany.The large-scale multi-user logistics park located within Ettlingen West's Industrial Zone boasts outstanding transportation infrastructure, including direct connections to the A5, A8 and A65 motorways, access to the Port of Karlsruhe - a major inland port along the Rhine waterway, as well as proximity to major international airports in Frankfurt and Stuttgart. The logistics park is also well-served by local buses and the suburban railway network, ensuring availability of a skilled workforce for warehouses and offices located in and around the property.Spanning across a large site of c.180,000 sqm, the logistics park is in excellent condition and offers great third-party reusability by virtue of its contiguous but highly flexible layout. Leveraging on its strategic location in close proximity to Stuttgart, over 85% of the property's net lettable area is currently tenanted to an automotive giant on a long lease, serving as their global logistics center. Elite Partners Capital will be working closely with the tenant to further enhance the property's ESG specifications over the upcoming years. Post-enhancement, the property is expected to attain DGNB Gold Certification. The logistics park's remaining lettable areas are tenanted to a good mix of innovative engineering businesses, supporting the region's next-gen industrial growth.Elite Partners Capital acquired the logistics park through its flagship Elite Logistics Fund II, a Pan-European logistics fund backed by a sovereign wealth fund alongside a strong network of family offices across Asia. Elite had previously divested the first installment of its Logistic Fund Series (Elite Logistics Fund I) to Blackstone in 2021, achieving an attractive IRR of over 30%."We have been closely monitoring the logistics market across Pan-European cities, targeting quality assets with strong tenant covenants and compelling value-add opportunities," said Victor Song, co-founder and chief executive officer of Elite Partners Capital. "The stabilizing interest rates presents a strategic window of opportunity for our investors to re-enter the market," added Song.The asset was sold by a joint venture between TPG Angelo Gordon and aam2core Holdings AG. The landmark transaction was brokered by CBRE's Capital Markets team in Germany. Taylor Wessing, Alvarez and Marsal and TA Europe were the appointed advisers for Elite Partners Capital in this transaction. Their invaluable practical and commercial insight were crucial in ensuring the successful closure of the deal.About Elite Partners CapitalElite Partners Capital is an alternative investment manager specializing in niche opportunities and underserved markets. The firm is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in London, Prague, and Luxembourg. To date, the firm has managed assets in excess of S$2 billion across 7 countries, a 420% increase from where it started in 2017.For Media Enquiries, Please Contact:Orphelia HuangAVP, Investor Relationsorpheliahuang@elitepartnerscapital.comHigh-resolutions images can be downloaded here (https://tinyurl.com/26vtvyz5).Source: Elite Partners CapitalCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.