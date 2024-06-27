HONG KONG, June 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 26, Legend Capital's portfolio company, Aidite (301580.SZ), was successfully listed on the ChiNext of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.Founded in 2007, Aidite is an industry-leading provider of oral prosthodontics materials and dental digital equipment, covering business for more than 120 countries and regions around the world. The company has always been committed to R&D, production and sales of internationally competitive oral prosthodontics materials including zirconia porcelain blocks. Aidite designs and sells dental digital equipment on the basis of its in-depth understanding of the oral medical industry and good customer base, and through technological innovation and digitalization, the company transforms traditional dentistry and promotes digitization and intelligence of the dental industry.Since its establishment, Aidite has adhered to the concept of innovation-driven development, focusing on renovating dental technology to launch products that meet market demand and improve product competitiveness to expand international market share. Through long-term R&D of zirconium oxide preparation technology, the company has formed a full product series covering the high, middle and low-end market segments. Relying on its long-term and profound accumulation in zirconia materials and its understanding of the digital production process of dentures, the company vigorously expands its dental digital equipment business and promotes digitization and intelligence of the dental restoration field. As of December 31, 2023, Aidite and its subsidiaries have acquired a total of 93 patents, including 92 valid domestic patents and 1 overseas invention patent.LI Hongwen, Chairman of Aidite, said: Aidite will lead and focus more on innovations after the listing. The company will continue to build technical barriers and cost advantages for core products, and through leveraging the comprehensive advantages of cloud platform digital services and digital equipment with a higher degree of automation, Aidite is also committed to promoting technological transformation of dental medical digital production and contributing to improving the quality and efficiency of the industry. At the same time, Aidite will continue to cooperate with head dental colleges and research institutions actively to promote the industrial application of cutting-edge dental diagnosis and treatment technologies, as well as enhance international market expansion with a vision to become a global-leading digital dental solution provider.Legend Capital invested in Aidite at the end of 2019 and is the company's earliest and largest external institutional investor. After the investment, Legend Capital has continued to support the company's development, including providing assistance in the company's equity governance, executive talent introduction, follow-up financing, strategic positioning, and domestic and foreign M&A.Legend Capital said: There is huge room for growth in the industrial chain of the oral medical industry. As a leading company in oral prosthodontics materials, Aidite has a clear strategy, extending upstream and downstream around the oral materials industry, and seizing the digital opportunities in the dental industry to continuously improve its overall R&D capabilities. We hope that the company will take the listing as an opportunity to further enhance its brand influence both domestically and internationally, attracting more customers at home and abroad and taking a leading role in accelerating the overseas expansion of Chinese dental brands. We believe that under the leadership of Chairman Mr. LI Hongwen, the company will bring more products to benefit more people and create greater value for customers, the industry and society through continuous R&D and innovation. Congratulations to Aidite for its successful listing!About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. 